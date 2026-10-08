Hi, Subscriber

Nets Could Be First To Face LeBron James On 76ers

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on February 03, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Brooklyn Nets are set to host the Philadelphia 76ers for their second NBA preseason game of the year.

The Nets started their preseason with a bang, destroying the Charlotte Hornets with a score of 124-90.

It was the debut of Julius Randle. He clocked in for 18 minutes. During that time, the star forward shot 4-7 from the field and hit on 2-3 shots from deep.

Randle totaled 13 points, two rebounds, three assists, and one steal in his first set of action with Brooklyn.

Michael Porter Jr. led the way for the team in scoring, as he checked in for 17 minutes. Porter drained 6-of-9 shots from the field and went 4-of-6 from three to score 16 points.

The veteran sharpshooter added five rebounds, two assists, and one steal to his stat line before calling it a night.

After taking down the Hornets, the Nets are set to face a playoff-caliber team in the Sixers, who might bring more hype to a preseason game than usual.

Nets Could Be First To Face LeBron James On 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
GettyCAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

When the Philadelphia 76ers concluded their final practice before the Thursday night game in Brooklyn, the head coach Nick Nurse addressed reporters and peeled back the curtain on what their plan might be.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Noah Levick, Nurse stated that they should be able to get “the majority” of their players on the floor against the Nets.

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 5: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to LeBron James #23 and Tyrese Maxey #0 during a timeout against the New York Knicks in the first quarter during the preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

While Nurse didn’t specify the players who will play, it’s safe to believe that James could be in the mix with the Sixers for the first time since joining Philadelphia.

The 41-year-old forward missed all of training camp with the Los Angeles Lakers last season due to a setback. This year, LeBron isn’t experiencing any injury concerns that have taken him off the court throughout the first week of training camp.

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
GettyCAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

When the Sixers held a scrimmage last Saturday, James was a part of the action. On Monday, the Sixers hosted the New York Knicks for their preseason opener, and James was among three starters who sat out. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey were the other two.

James’ status remains unknown, but he hasn’t been ruled out. That means the Nets could be the first to face the entire new-look starting five from Philly.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments