The Lakers and Spurs enter the week ties with the best records in the NBA, at 14-3, but when it comes to the NBA power rankings, we’re giving the Spurs a slight edge because of their strength of schedule and because the Lakers have not exactly been convincing in their wins lately. But it is a strong No. 1-2 punch at the top of the West.

No. 3 on our rankings, though, is interesting: The Timberwolves, who ware still without Anthony Edwards and will be for a another month or longer.

Let’s have a look …

NBA Power Rankings, Top 10: Anthony Edwards Looming for Wolves

Team to watch: Minnesota Timberwolves

Quote that matters: “I plan on coming back, but I don’t know when. I’m just trying to get my strength back in my leg. I think that’s the most difficult part.” — Anthony Edwards, on his return from knee surgery.

Edwards said last week he has “no clue” when he will be back on the floor for Minnesota after he had arthroscopic knee surgery following a raging four-game start to the season in which he averaged 33.3 points and looked determined to make himself an MVP candidate. The best guess remains around late December or early January, but it is still uncertain when Edwards will be pain-free. But the Wolves have adjusted to playing without him, going 8-2 in their last 10. In that span, Ayo Donsumu has led the way offensively, averaging 19.7 points on 51.0% shooting, with 41.8% from the 3-point arc, while LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.2 with 5.4 assists in the last 10 games. A breakout year from Terrence Shannon Jr. (12.9 points) has helped, but the key has been the focus of the Timberwolves defense, which ranks No. 1 in the NBA with a 103.1 rating. This could be a dangerous bunch when Edwards slots back in–they’re already No. 3 in the NBA power rankings.

No. 11-20 in the Rankings: Mavericks Seeking a Groove

Team to watch: Dallas Mavericks

Quote that matters: “What are the things that we can take out of the last three games to learn from, to grow from? We’re not trying to place blame. We’re not trying to cover our own butts. It’s just what can we do as a group to make each other better and collectively correct some of these errors.” — Mavs coach Dusty May, last week

May said that after a brutal three-game road trip against tough teams–the Timberwolves, the Cavaliers, the Celtics–in which Dallas lost all three games, by an average of 28.7 points. The competition was much easier in the three games that followed (Warriors, Clippers, Jazz) but the Mavs put together three wins to right the ship somewhat. This is a team with a mismatched roster, but with plenty of talent, beginning with second-year star Cooper Flagg. The honchos in Dallas believe this group can make a playoff run, but it has got to find some consistency. The Mavs are No. 16 in the NBA power rankings.



11. Atlanta Hawks, 11-6.

12. Portland Trail Blazers, 10-6.

13. Detroit Pistons, 10-6.

14. Cleveland Cavaliers, 9-8.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder, 10-7.

16. Dallas Mavericks, 10-7.

17. Phoenix Suns, 8-7.

18. Golden State Warriors, 9-8.

19. Orlando Magic, 7-9.

20. Washington Wizards, 7-11.

JUMP IN THE PASSING LANE.POSTER SLAM THROUGH CONTACT.COOPER FLAGG 😤 https://t.co/W3AlO8hiUY pic.twitter.com/Yo3ff9Qs07— NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2026

NBA Power Rankings, Down at the Bottom: Pacers Waiting on Hali

Team to watch: Indiana Pacers

Quote that matters: “I just want to be healthy. I’m healing well though. The goal for me is to be back before the start of December.” — Pacers star Tyrese Halliburton

The expectation was that the Pacers would resume their place among the top teams in the Eastern Conference with Halliburton back from the Achilles tendon surgery he had after the 2025 Finals. He played four games, though, before injuring his hamstring, and while there have been suggestions he could be back by now, the Pacers are playing it safe. The problem is, unlike the Wolves, they’ve not handled being without their star, and when Indiana plugs Halliburton back in, it’s a fair question as to whether this team will be too far back to realistically land in the Top 6 for the playoffs (they’re already 5.5 games back).



21. Toronto Raptors, 6-10.

22. Indiana Pacers, 5-12.

23. New Orleans Pelicans, 5-13.

24. L.A. Clippers, 4-11.

25. Utah Jazz, 3-15.

26. Chicago Bulls, 4-12.

27. Charlotte Hornets, 4-11.

28. Brooklyn Nets, 3-12.

29. Sacramento Kings, 2-14.

30. Milwaukee Bucks, 1-16.