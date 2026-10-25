Nets’ Mikel Brown Responds to Decision With Anger

The Brooklyn Nets should have a bright future ahead of them at the point guard position with the rookie Mikel Brown out of Louisville.

Brown, though, wasn’t happy on Saturday night. The Nets made a decision that didn’t favor him, and he responded with a firm single word of frustration.

His mood likely didn’t improve by the end of the evening, either, as a big fourth quarter for Brooklyn wasn’t enough. They lost 125-121 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mikel Brown Frustration

The Nets were just starting to put together a comeback on Saturday night when Brown looked toward the sideline with 4:42 to play.

The rookie saw that someone was coming to sub into the game for him.

Brown responded with one word:

Mikel Brown Jr with a hilarious, angry F-bomb 😡🤬 after being called for a 4th Foul 🎥 @sluggahjells #NBADraft 😂 https://t.co/TOxT6tFo0m — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) October 25, 2026

It’s fair for Brown to be upset. He wanted to be the reason the Nets got back into the game. Instead, he’d be forced to watch.

You also have to consider what a top NBA rookie has experienced for their entire basketball career. When would Brown have ever been subbed out late in a game before?

This was probably a brand new feeling for him, and it’s reasonable that he didn’t like it.

Mikel Brown Stats

Brown ended up playing 20 minutes off the bench for Brooklyn.

The Nets started guards Egor Demin and Keon Ellis over Brown.

In his 20 minutes, Brown had eight points. He made 3-of-10 shots, including 2-for-6 from 3-point range.

Brown added five assists, two rebounds and two steals, while turning the ball over twice.

In his debut earlier in the week, Brown had six points, three rebounds and three assists while making 2-of-8 shots from the floor.

The expectation in the long run is that Brown will be a solid outside shooter who also has great passing vision to set up his teammates.

The Nets won’t be the easiest team to develop in, because they don’t have a ton of talent — although adding Julius Randle for this season should help on that front.

Brown was one-and-done at Louisville, and while he battled a back injury as a freshman, he was great when on the floor.

He’ll just be hoping to stay on the floor in big moments going forward for the Nets.