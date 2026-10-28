Nets Rookies Deliver Contrasting Performances in Celtics Heartbreaker

The Brooklyn Nets got a glimpse of what their young backcourt might offer — and a reminder of how quickly things can change. Nolan Traoré made his first start of the season count against the Boston Celtics, but fellow rookie Egor Dëmin left with a leg injury as Brooklyn suffered another narrow defeat. The two developments gave the Brooklyn Nets a mixed night, with reasons for optimism overshadowed by another missed opportunity to win.

Brooklyn fell 125-124 in overtime Tuesday night, dropping to 0-4. Jayson Tatum’s game-winning jumper delivered the final blow, but the bigger story for the Nets may be what happened with two of their young guards. Traoré provided an early offensive spark before cramps limited his night, while Dëmin was ruled out after suffering a right-leg contusion in the first half.

Nolan Traoré Makes the Most of His First Start

Traoré entered the starting lineup against Boston and immediately showed why the Nets wanted to give him a larger opportunity. The rookie scored nine points in the first quarter, making all four of his field-goal attempts and attacking the basket with confidence. His ability to get into the paint gave Brooklyn another way to create offense.

He finished with 15 points, three assists and two steals, shooting 6-of-9 from the field in 24 minutes. It was an efficient performance, particularly for a young guard adjusting to the NBA. The game report highlighted how comfortably Traoré attacked Boston’s defense early, helping Brooklyn establish a first-half advantage.

The night did not end as smoothly. Traoré experienced cramps and briefly returned in the fourth quarter, but did not play again. Coach Jordi Fernández explained afterward that Traoré was not moving well enough for him to feel comfortable leaving him on the floor, even though the rookie wanted to keep playing. It was an encouraging debut as a starter, but his condition will be worth monitoring before Brooklyn’s next game.

Egor Dëmin’s Night Ends With an Injury Scare

While Traoré was making an impression, Dëmin’s evening was cut short. The rookie left in the second quarter with a right-leg contusion and did not return. He had two points, one rebound and two assists in just 10 minutes, leaving Brooklyn without one of its young guards for the remainder of the game.

Dëmin offered an encouraging initial update afterward, saying the discomfort had improved and describing the injury as nothing serious. However, he did not guarantee that he would be ready for the Nets’ next game against Detroit. The injury report and his postgame comments suggest there is reason for optimism, but his availability still needs to be established.

The timing matters because Dëmin is trying to find his footing after an uneven start to the season. Missing additional time would interrupt that process, while an absence could also open minutes for Brooklyn’s other guards. For now, the Nets will have to wait for a clearer picture of his recovery.

Nets Have Reasons for Optimism Despite Another Loss

The contrasting nights underline the balancing act facing Brooklyn as it develops its young players. Traoré’s first start showed that he can provide an attacking spark, while Dëmin’s early exit demonstrated how quickly the rotation can change. If Dëmin is unavailable against Detroit, Traoré and other guards could be asked to take on more responsibility.

The defeat itself was another painful one. Brooklyn forced overtime and came close to securing its first win, only for Tatum to settle the game at the buzzer. The post-game player’s assessment pointed to Traoré’s strong performance, while Dëmin’s abbreviated outing made his status one of the team’s immediate concerns.

Brooklyn’s record remains 0-4, so there is little comfort in another close loss. Still, Traoré’s efficient performance offers a tangible positive, and Dëmin’s initial comments provide some reassurance. The next step is finding out whether both rookies will be available when the Nets try again to secure their first victory.