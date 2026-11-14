Prosecutors Make New Terry Rozier Allegation Involving Hornets Teammate

Federal prosecutors say a text message from April 2023 points to a second alleged betting plan tied to Terry Rozier’s time in Charlotte, this one involving one of his Hornets teammates. In a court filing Friday, prosecutors alleged that co-defendant Deniro Laster texted a bettor that he and Rozier were lining up another under-betting scheme. The teammate hasn’t been identified, and Rozier’s attorney denies the allegation.

Terry Rozier Allegation: What Prosecutors Say the April 2023 Text Shows

According to the filing, Laster allegedly texted co-conspirator Marves Fairley that he and Rozier were “setting up another under bets, this one involving one of Rozier’s then-teammates.”

The message was allegedly sent about two weeks after the March 23, 2023, game between the Hornets and Pelicans, the game at the center of the existing case. Prosecutors allege Rozier agreed to a $100,000 bribe to leave that game early so bettors could win on the under for his stats. He played 9 minutes and 34 seconds and finished with five points, four rebounds and two assists.

Prosecutors also allege that Laster messaged a different NBA player that month and asked if he wanted to make $100,000. That player has not been named either.

What We Know About the Unnamed Teammate

The filing doesn’t identify the teammate, and it’s unclear whether that player knew anything about the alleged plan. It’s also unclear whether Rozier knew about Laster’s text. Reporting on the filing doesn’t say whether any bets were placed.

The government has not charged Rozier or Laster in connection with the alleged teammate plan. An NBA spokesperson told ESPN the league’s understanding is that no player other than Rozier is alleged to have engaged in misconduct related to the scheme.

Rozier’s Side and the Rest of the Filing

Rozier’s attorney, David Markus, told ESPN that they deny the new allegations in the strongest possible way. In a separate filing Thursday, Markus wrote that Rozier is innocent, that he never placed a bet on an NBA game or player prop, and that he had no knowledge anyone was betting on his performance.

The government’s filing also goes further. It accuses Rozier of lying to the NBA during the league’s investigation and of not turning over all of his phones. Prosecutors also want jurors to hear that Rozier is paying the legal fees for Laster and his siblings. The filing states that the NBA’s investigation remains open and that the league has not cleared Rozier.

Where the Case Stands

Rozier and Laster have pleaded not guilty to charges including sports bribery, honest services wire fraud and money laundering. Their trial is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2027, in Brooklyn federal court.

The latest Terry Rozier allegation doesn’t add a charge. It adds a question, and prosecutors haven’t answered it: who is the teammate?