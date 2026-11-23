Amid a 4-11 start for the Hornets, there hasn’t been much to be happy about in Charlotte through the first 15 games.

When they traded LaMelo Ball in the offseason, it signaled a change in the franchise’s direction and a shift in who would serve as the team’s building blocks moving forward.

One of those players was Brandon Miller, whom the Hornets signed to a five-year, $208.26 million rookie-scale contract extension this offseason.

The other was Kon Knueppel, who finished second in last season’s Rookie of the Year voting to fellow Duke teammate Cooper Flagg in a race that was much closer than anyone anticipated entering into the season.

A Disappointing Second Season

The Hornets were hoping for a leap from the second-year forward, who started 80 games last season and averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range.

This season, however, has been marred by injuries for Knueppel. After suffering a hamstring injury before the season, he missed the Hornets’ first eight games. He then returned, only to reinjure the hamstring less than six minutes into his comeback.

The Hornets announced Knueppel had a left hamstring strain on Nov.8, and said he would be re-evaluated in four weeks.

But while sidelined, Knueppel went viral last week for taking notes on the Hornets’ bench during their Nov. 20 game against the Hawks, as shared by @HornetsReddit on X.

Hornets Coach Praises Knueppel’s Dedication to the Team

Charles Lee was asked about Knueppel’s involvement while being sidelined by injury during a press conference before Monday’s game against the Grizzlies. The Athletic’s Rod Boone shared video of Lee’s comments.

“He is super engaged right now, which I have absolutely loved. He and I, we’ve had probably more conversations this year than at times last year… It’s been good to pick his brain and, you know, even as like a leader, I just want to know where he is, what does he see, what’s going on… He’s not even playing, he’s still watching all the game film and can remember plays down to a T. So it’s cool to have a high-caliber player like that still so engaged and focused on how he can help all of us coaching staff with his notes and also his teammates as well right now during this period.”

Lee, of course, would rather have Knueppel on the court, but for now, it’s encouraging to hear about and see his involvement with the team during what has to be a frustrating time for the young player.

The Hornets will look to snap their four-game losing streak against the Grizzlies on Monday night.