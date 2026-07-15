Bulls Rookie Caleb Wilson Makes Statement on AJ Dybanta, Darryn Peterson Resting

The Chicago Bulls selected Caleb Wilson fourth overall out of the University of North Carolina in the 2026 NBA draft.

Wilson has been one of the top performers in the 2026 NBA Summer League. He’s averaging 24.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.3 blocks in three games. He’s shooting the ball pretty well, especially from 3-point range, but he has to improve his free throws and commit fewer turnovers.

Nevertheless, the Bulls got a pretty competitive rookie in the draft and someone who’s not afraid to speak his mind.

Caleb Wilson on AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson Resting in the Summer League

Caleb Wilson isn’t the only rookie to play well in the 2026 NBA Summer League. Fellow top picks AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer have been impressive for their respective teams as well.

Wilson has already faced Boozer in his Summer League debut, but he didn’t get to play against Dybantsa and Peterson. The Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz decided to keep both rookies out for the rest of the tournament.

Speaking to reporters after the Chicago Bulls’ 99-87 win over the Wizards on Tuesday, Wilson was asked about not playing against Dybantsa and Peterson.

“I feel like I’m different than all of them,” Wilson said, via Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic. “Not to say they don’t, but I enjoy basketball. I love this sh*t. I’m going to play as much as I can.” “I felt yesterday was weird because I expected Darryn to play. So when I came into the game, I didn’t have the right mindset.”

Wilson played in back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday. It seems like the Bulls have no plans on resting their top rookie, who has at least one more game on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bulls are 1-2 in the Summer League, so they are unlikely to qualify for the next round.

Caleb Wilson Expects to Win Rookie of the Year

The Chicago Bulls might have found their best rookie since Derrick Rose in Caleb Wilson. The rookie isn’t short on confidence, and he’s already setting sights on the Rookie of the Year award next season.

“I expect to have Rookie of the Year, honestly,” Wilson said during his introductory press conference last month, via ESPN’s Jamal Collier. “I’m going to work hard. I’m going to do what it takes. I feel like the team is really good for me and how I envision to play.”

Wilson even went as far as telling the Bulls and its fanbase that it’s time for another great player like Michael Jordan. He hasn’t played a single NBA game yet, but he might have the mindset to change the fortunes of Chicago’s basketball franchise.