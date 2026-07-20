Caleb Wilson Gives Blunt Response to Kevin Garnett Comparison

The Chicago Bulls got a new star in Caleb Wilson after the rookie had a fantastic run at the 2026 NBA Summer League.

Wilson’s performances garnered a lot of attention to a point where he was compared to players like Kevin Garnett and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Garnett even gave him the nickname “Little Ticket” due to their similar build and game.

Speaking to reporters before the end of the Summer League, Wilson shared his reaction and gave a blunt response to the Garnett comparison.

“I don’t really care that much about it,” Wilson said, via Elias Schuster of Sports Illustrated. “I feel like we have some similarities, but I feel like we’re much different players. Kevin Garnett is a Hall of Famer, and I don’t really want to be compared to a Hall of Famer because that messes up my expectations around the world. But I don’t really have expectations of being Kevin Garnett. I just have expectations of being Caleb Wilson.”

Wilson appears to be wise and confident beyond his years, which is good news for the Bulls and their fanbase. They have been looking for their next superstar since Derrick Rose, and it seems like the UNC product is the one they have been waiting for.

In four Summer League games, Wilson averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.5 blocks in 28 minutes. He shot 50.0% from the field and 41.9 % from 3-point range, though he struggled from the free-throw line.

Kevin Garnett Gives Caleb Wilson New Nickname

During the Amazon Prime broadcast of the Summer League, commentator Kristina Pink revealed that Kevin Garnett is aware of Caleb Wilson getting compared to him. Garnett seemed to like Wilson’s game so much that he gave him a new nickname.

“There’s been some comparisons between Caleb Wilson and that ceiling being something of a Kevin Garnett,” Pink said, via Fadeaway World. “So, he told me, ‘I had to pull up. I’m Big Ticket. I came here to see the Little Ticket. … He said, ‘I’ve heard great things, but I actually don’t know him at all. I’ve watched him from afar, and I’ve heard great things, and I just wanted to see him in person.’”

Wilson and Garnett have a similar build, though the Chicago Bulls rookie might be more offensively polished than KG at the start of their NBA journey.

The UNC product has a lot of defensive potential, but his offense could exceed Garnett’s due to his range and how the game has been played today.

Caleb Wilson Leads New Bulls Roster

The Bryson Graham era has been off to a great start for the Chicago Bulls. They drafted Caleb Wilson fourth in a loaded class. They acquired Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four-team trade and signed Norman Powell in free agency.

The Bulls also re-signed veteran big man Zach Collins and got a steal in Dailyn Swain with the No. 15 pick. However, they did lose some players like Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton in free agency.

Wilson, Claxton, Powell and Swain join a core of players that includes Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Noa Essengue and Isaac Okoro.