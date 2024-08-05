Bulls’ Zach LaVine Joins Heat Guard, Top Recruits in Offseason Run [WATCH]

Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said he expects Zach LaVine to open training camp on the roster, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on July 15.

LaVine has been putting in work like he normally would despite dealing with ongoing trade speculation.

His efforts included getting in some work in offseason runs with Jaime Jaquez of the Miami Heat.

Second-generation highly-touted high schoolers Alijah Arenas (son of Gilbert Arenas) and Tajh Ariza (son of Trevor Ariza) were also in attendance.

Zach Lavine, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and high school juniors & top 10 players in the class of 2026 Alijah Arena and Tajh Ariza went off at @ZGonzales93 & @bucketsworth runs @NBA 🔥 #NBAFitness pic.twitter.com/N92dSQ9704 — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) August 4, 2024

LaVine is coming off an injury-shortened 2023-24 campaign. He appeared in 25 games, averaging 19.5 points on 57.8% true shooting in 2023-24. Those were his lowest marks since 2017-18 and 2019-20, respectively.

Both he and the Bulls are intent on finding him a new home amid persistent trade rumors.

“The tension between LaVine and the organization has been growing over the past year,” ESPN’s Jamal Coller wrote on July 30.

“When the team got off to a rough start at the beginning of the season, LaVine expressed his frustration with the constant losing. LaVine knew the Bulls had engaged in trade conversations last summer, so through his representation at Klutch Sports, he let the organization know he was open to the two sides working together to find a new destination.”

Former Bull and current commentator Stacey King said Head Coach Billy Donovan has always been at the heart of LaVine’s issues on the July 11 episode of the “Gimme The Hot Sauce” podcast.

Bulls’ Billy Donovan Mends Fences With Zach Lavine

“Billy Donovan is not above playing the role of diplomat,” the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley wrote on August 4. “The Bulls coach again proved that, jumping on a plane earlier this month to do his annual offseason check-in with his players, and according to a source, coming out of his time with disgruntled guard Zach LaVine with pieces of the once-burnt bridge actually repaired.

“Not all the way, obviously, but enough that the two can at least work together for the time being. Call it progress made in a relationship that still remains volatile.”

Donovan received a contract extension ahead of the 2022-23 season that only later came to light. Flash forward to the 2024-25 season, and Donovan could be the made to shoulder the burden of the front office’s inability to trade LaVine.

“Donovan is going to be left with a mess of a rotation to figure out,” Cowley wrote.

“Of course, all of this can change if Karnisovas can move LaVine or center Nikola Vucevic – two moves he continues actively pursuing – but with very few landing spots left, Karnisovas is running out of time.”

Cowley says “a lot” of the fallout will be on Donovan.

Mending fences with LaVine is the first step to that. Donovan and LaVine clashed over the guard’s role and being benched during a rough outing in 2022-23.

Donovan has always maintained that LaVine has remained professional throughout their time together. His job also got easier. DeMar DeRozan is no longer around for Donovan to default to when the Bulls need offense.

However, Cowley believes the rotation could also be a hurdle.

Bulls Insider: Coby White a ‘Head Scratcher’ for Billy Donovan

The first issue is the starting lineup. Cowley notes LaVine, Vucevic, Patrick Williams, and 2024 offseason trade acquisition Josh Giddey as virtual locks.

“The head scratcher in the backcourt puzzle? What to do with Coby White?” Cowley wrote. “To now tell him he’s back to a bench role is a complete slap in the face, especially since he represents the immediate future.”

Cowley also notes Donovan’s sparse use of 10-man lineups could squeeze the bench.

Former starting point guard Ayo Dosunmu, 2024 No. 11 overall pick Matas Buzelis, and 2024 free agent signing Jalen Smith are “must-plays” in Cowley’s estimation.

That could leave 2022 first-round pick Dalen Terry and 2023 second-round Julian Phillips battling veterans Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig for playing time. Then there is former starting point guard Lonzo Ball, who is attempting to come back from devastating a knee injury.