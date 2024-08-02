NBA Champion Calls Out Bulls Over Anonymous Comments About Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has become a focal point in the NBA media world. The Stein Line’s Marc Stein framed it against the backdrop of free agency, which has largely gone quiet, calling it the “NBA’s longest-running active trade saga” on July 26.

LaVine’s lacking trade market has left the Bulls positioned to at least start the 2024-25 season with him on the roster. Some within the organization believe the onus is on LaVine.

“He’s never won, he’s done it his way the whole way and never won,” the source told ESPN’s Jamal Collier, per a report from the latter on July 30. “If he’s interested in winning, he’ll do what’s asked of him. And if he’s motivated to not be here, one way is to come, be compliant and be who he is.”

Those remarks drew the ire of 2008 NBA champion, Kendrick Perkins, now an ESPN analyst.

“Who is this source? That’s the first question I have to ask because they’re out of line.” Perkins said on “NBA Today” on August 1. “Did the source look at themselves in the mirror? Are they holding the Bulls organization accountable?

“Passing the blame on Zach LaVine when what has the Bulls’ front office done lately? Did they win in free agency? No. Did they win with draft picks? No. Billy Donovan got a contract extension. What has he done? Zach LaVine, in a Bulls uniform, has been a two-time All-Star, a Olympic gold medalist. … And he’s been playing on a broken foot at times, on a injured knee.”

Former championship Bulls Stacey King said Donovan is the root of LaVine’s issues, not his teammates.

The two have clashed in the past, though both have said they moved past their various issues.

Kendrick Perkins Calls Out Bulls’ Lack of ‘Accountability’

LaVine underwent season-ending surgery on his foot, cutting his 2023-24 campaign at 25 games, his fewest since the 2017-18 season which was his first with the Bulls.

He played through a knee injury that required surgery during the 2022-23 season.

“I’m like, ‘Well, damn. No accountability for the front office and the organization and you’re going to put all of this blame on Zach Lavine?’” Perkins said. “I just want to know who that source is. Don’t hide. If you’re gonna say something, put your name behind it.”

Perkins’ sentiments are in line with those of LaVine’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who gave a strong defense of his client amid the ongoing trade speculation.

“I want to make this clean and clear: This whole idea that Zach has been anything but professional in this situation is false. This guy has played hurt. He has represented the franchise with class. A lot has taken place during his time with the Bulls and he’s taken the high road every time,” Paul said in a call, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on July 4. “Does every player get frustrated at times? Yes. But Zach has been the ultimate professional and deserves better.

“The Bulls have business to do. And we’re letting them handle their business.”

Insider: Keeping Zach LaVine ‘Clashes’ With Bulls’ Plans

The Bulls embarked on a retool. They traded Alex Caruso and then facilitated a sign-and-trade sending DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings.

Holding on to Lavine to rebuild his value would be counter to their previous actions.

“The problem there, of course, is that putting LaVine in positions to rebuild his trade value is bound to clash with Chicago’s widely presumed desire to finish with one of the league’s bottom-10 records next season to enhance its chances of retaining a lottery pick that must be conveyed to San Antonio if it falls out of the top 10 in the highly rated 2025 NBA Draft,” Stein wrote.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said he expected LaVine to be with the team when they open training camp, per Johnson on July 15