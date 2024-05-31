$248 Million Veteran Scorer Floated as Bulls’ ‘Dream’ Free Agency Target

The Chicago Bulls’ offensive ranking improved from 24th in 2022-23 to 19th this past season, per NBA.com advance data. That was not enough to overcome a defensive rating that dropped from fifth to 22nd, though.

It could be a signal they need to inject some more offense into the lineup.

“Even if the Bulls run it back (again), they’ll need some additional help to make the playoffs,” Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz wrote on May 30. “Tobias Harris would be a nice veteran pickup regardless of whether [DeMar] DeRozan returns.

“On his new contract, Harris isn’t likely to earn anywhere close to the $39.3 million he made this past season. He could be in play for Chicago with the $12.9 million non-taxpayer MLE.”

Harris, 31, has earned $248.5 million in his career. But he could still net another big payday.

Tobias Harris hits his 5th three of the night… Embiid's got 7 assists in his return 🔥 OKC-PHI on TNT pic.twitter.com/mhmQk4PPPF — NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2024

Harris averaged 17.2 points on 57.6% true shooting last season.

He shot 35.3% from beyond the arc in 2023-24, but the Philadelphia 76ers free agent shot 38.9% from deep over the six seasons before that. He would be a bigger-bodied offensive complement to Patrick Williams, who is a restricted free agent this offseason.

Tobias Harris Hitting Free Agency at Right Time

Harris struggled in the postseason, averaging 9.0 points on 51.2% true shooting. But the points were a playoff career-worst mark while the true shooting was his worst since 2019-20.

He is hitting free agency off a five-year, $180 million contract.

“The 76ers’ biggest potential free agent is forward Tobias Harris,” ESPN’s Tim Bontemps wrote on May 3. “League sources expect Harris, who has been at the center of fan frustrations in Philadelphia, to be elsewhere next season.”

Harris has multiple ties to the Bulls. General Manager Marc Eversley was in the Sixers’ front office when they acquired Harris in a trade with the 76ers in 2019.

Harris was also teammates with Bulls pending free agent big man Andre Drummond.

Swartz estimates that a group featuring Harris alongside DeRozan, Coby White, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic would have a better playoff outlook than the current Bulls. A bench featuring Drummond, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, and Julian Phillps could help.

The Bulls went with modest moves over the last two offseasons, acquiring Goran Dragic – who was later waived to sign Patrick Beverley – and Drummond in 2022-23.

They signed Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig last offseason with neither making a difference.

Bulls Could Have to Get Aggressive for Tobias Harris

Harris would qualify as an upgrade in caliber over the Bulls’ previous free agent acquisitions. He is also expected to draw interest from multiple teams on the open market, per The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey on April 19.

The Bulls could benefit from a similar approach to the one they took with DeRozan in 2022, making their best offer in hopes it blows whatever Harris has at the time away.

DeRozan still thought he was going to the Los Angeles Lakers that offseason.

However, the Bulls ensured themselves a seat at the table with an offer notoriously viewed as over-the-top at the time. The same could help in this case while Eversley could help put the Bulls over the top for Harris.

Eversley has been under consideration for multiple executive positions over the last few offseasons and was touted for his connections with players around the league when hired.