Cavaliers Among ‘Top Landing Spots’ for $90 Million Wing

Since adding Donovan Mitchell in 2022, the Cleveland Cavaliers have made a legitimate effort to improve their wing depth. While it’s better now than it was when they first acquired him, Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway explained why Atlanta Hawks wing De’Andre Hunter could fit with them.

Conway named the Cavaliers among the top landing spots for Hunter in an August 7 story. He explained why they would benefit from adding Hunter.

“Adding Hunter would not represent a seismic change but a potentially necessary one. Isaac Okoro is an improved shooter, but defenses still don’t respect him or his scoring prowess enough on the perimeter. Hunter could essentially slide into Okoro’s role and add an upgrade on the offensive end, even if Okoro is a better perimeter defender.”

Hunter is an above-average perimeter two-way wing, and he’s paid like one, too. He will enter the second year of a four-year, $90 million contract. The Cavaliers added some well-needed shooting to their perimeter in Max Strus and Georges Niang in 2023, but Hunter would be an all-around upgrade over both.

It’s hard to know what direction the Hawks will go in when the 2024-25 season starts.

Cavaliers Eyed De’Andre Hunter Before 2024 Trade Deadline

Conway’s article was based on how Hunter would hypothetically fit with the Cavaliers. However, it’s not hypothetical that the Cavalier have had interest in him in the past. NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that he was someone Cleveland was keeping their eye on.

“Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter is said to be another name to watch in Cleveland’s ongoing search for a 3-and-D upgrade — although absorbing Hunter’s contract (which has three seasons and $70 million left on it after this season) makes him a challenging payroll fit (and, frankly, difficult for the Hawks to trade anywhere),” Stein wrote in a January 16 story.

Hunter stayed with the Hawks, but there’s no telling if he’ll be with the team when the 2024-25 season starts. The Hawks have made some trades during the offseason, including trading Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans. They might make more moves, but they may see how their current roster fares before making any more decisions.

De’Andre Hunter Rumors Have ‘Subsisted for Ages’

Hunter has apparently been on the trade market for quite some time, but The Athletic’s John Hollinger explained why he and another Hawk still remain in Atlanta.

“Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter rumors have subsisted for ages, but the general consensus from league sources is that the Hawks can’t get any meaningful return for them,” Hollinger wrote in a June 28 story.

The Cavaliers used most of their assets to acquire Mitchell, so if the Hawks want something good for him in return, getting him would be tricky. The recurring pattern of the 2024 NBA Offseason is that teams are making moves to make sure they don’t cross the league’s second tax apron. The Hawks might have some interest in a trade if the Cavaliers help them save money.

Again, making that work would be hard, but the Cavaliers have aspirations for a long playoff run and might be willing to do anything to make that happen.