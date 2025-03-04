Cavaliers almost learned the hard way on high-stakes strategy vs. Trail Blazers

Basketball is a game of decisions. Some are instinctual—fast breaks, quick passes, defensive rotations. Others, like the one Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson faced with 13 seconds left against the Portland Trail Blazers, are calculated risks.

The Cavaliers were up 103-100. The Blazers had possession. Atkinson had a choice: trust his defense to get one final stop, or take control of the situation by fouling and eliminating the risk of a game-tying three.

For him, the decision was automatic. If the numbers say it’s the right call, you do it. Every time.

The “foul up three” strategy is nothing new in the NBA. The logic is simple—don’t even give your opponent a chance to tie the game with a single shot. Instead, put them at the free-throw line, where they can only score two at most. From there, the team in the lead retains control and can seal the game at the stripe.

On paper, it makes perfect sense. In reality, it’s a strategy that leaves no margin for error. One misstep, one bad break, and everything can fall apart.

Cleveland nearly learned that the hard way.

The Cavaliers’ nearly-perfect execution and their unfortunate slip

As soon as Anfernee Simons crossed half court, Atkinson had his team foul him before he could launch a potential game-tying three. Simons, a sharpshooter at the free-throw line, knocked down both attempts with ease.

No problem. The Cavaliers still controlled their destiny.

Portland, as expected, fouled Darius Garland immediately to stop the clock. This was exactly how Atkinson had drawn it up. Garland, a 90% free-throw shooter, was as reliable as they come. A perfect two-for-two trip would extend the lead back to three. One make would still apply pressure.

But then, disaster struck.

Garland’s first free throw was true. The second? Off the rim.

The lead was now just two instead of the security of three.

That one miss flipped the entire script.

Suddenly, the Blazers had options. Instead of having to force up a contested three at the buzzer, they could attack the paint and look for contact.

They didn’t hesitate.

The moment against the Trail Blazers that changed everything

On Portland’s final possession of regulation, Simons didn’t settle for a long shot. He drove hard into the lane, hoping for either a clean look or a whistle.

He got the latter.

A foul call—this time, not part of Atkinson’s plan. Just bad luck.

With the game hanging in the balance, Simons calmly sank both free throws. Just like that, the Cavaliers’ carefully crafted endgame scenario had collapsed.

Overtime.

The very situation Atkinson’s strategy was designed to avoid had become reality.

The Cavaliers are sticking to their plan – for better or for worse

After the game, Atkinson wasn’t rattled. If anything, he doubled down on his approach.

“Trust the process,” he said. “Maybe you want the clock a little lower, under 10 seconds, but we’re playing the numbers. DG is a 90% free-throw shooter. Usually, he makes both, and we win. So I don’t regret it.”

That unwavering belief isn’t new.

Back in December, Atkinson used the same strategy against the Boston Celtics. That time, it worked—but only just. The Cavaliers had to convert six straight free throws, and even then, a botched inbound pass nearly led to a turnover that could have changed the outcome.

The difference? That night, Cleveland executed.

Against Portland, one mistake—one missed free throw—turned a seemingly safe situation into chaos.

Sometimes, this game could be dangerous to play

It’s easy to play the “what-if” game in hindsight. The Blazers had only made two three-pointers in the entire fourth quarter. They weren’t exactly lighting it up from deep.

Would it have been smarter to trust the defense to contest a tough shot rather than fouling and extending the game?

Atkinson doesn’t think so. He’s committed to his philosophy.

And to his credit, the Cavaliers still found a way to escape.

In overtime, De’Andre Hunter delivered when it mattered most, scoring nine crucial points to put Portland away for good. The strategy may have backfired, but the Cavaliers still walked away with the win.

That’s the fine line Cleveland is walking with Atkinson’s approach.

Cleveland almost faced the reality of their high-stakes gamble

At its core, this strategy is a bet—one that requires near-flawless execution.

Most nights, that means trusting an elite free-throw shooter like Garland to knock down both shots and eliminate any drama. But basketball isn’t a game of absolutes. Perfection is never a guarantee.

One mistake, one unlucky break, and suddenly, the entire equation changes.

That’s what happened against Portland.

The Cavaliers got away with it this time. But what happens when they don’t?

Atkinson doesn’t seem interested in that question. He’s willing to live by this philosophy, and Cleveland will follow his lead.

Now, they just have to make sure they don’t die by it.