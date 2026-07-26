Cavaliers Proposed to Bring Back Kyrie Irving 3-Team Trade for James Harden

The NBA offseason has been full of surprises, from the Kawhi Leonard and Jaylen Brown trades to LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. But the Cleveland Cavaliers remain on the outside looking in.

After weeks of waiting on James and then ultimately losing him to a conference rival, the Cavs are left having to scramble to find a serviceable forward to fill out their wing depth. Although adding Mario Hezonja — the 31-year-old who spent the last four years playing overseas — is an intriguing move, it likely isn’t a needle-moving one.

So what if Cleveland decided to package one of its premier stars for a familiar face? After all, if one reunion slipped away, why not chase another?

In an unlikely but legal (and fun!) three-team trade idea, the Cavs go for a second stint with Kyrie Irving while the Houston Rockets welcome James Harden back after six years.

The Cavaliers Trade Idea That Brings Kyrie Irving Back to Cleveland

Here’s the hypothetical deal:

Cavaliers receive:

Kyrie Irving

Clint Capela

Mavericks receive:

Fred VanVleet

Jabari Smith Jr.

2027 first round pick (via PHX)

2031 first round pick

Rockets receive:

James Harden

Caleb Martin

Sam Merrill

2027 second round pick (via CHI)

2029 second round pick (via HOU)

It is important to reiterate that this is purely a fantasy scenario. There are plenty of reasons why all three teams would hesitate, but there is also something to enjoy for everyone involved.

For Cleveland, bringing back Irving would erase the sting of missing out on the storybook reunion with James and turn a summer of heartbreak into one of nostalgia and excitement.

Of course, Harden is a free agent at the moment because he opted out of his contract to help give the Cavs some flexibility if James were to sign. For this hypothetical trade, say this happens after Harden is re-signed to a deal.

Would pairing Irving with Mitchell give the Cavs a better chance to compete in a suddenly dangerous Eastern Conference? Harden and Mitchell flashed plenty of promise in their three months as teammates, so the Cavs might think twice about sending away a durable star for a fragile one. But Irving is younger and, in many eyes, the better player.

Would a starting lineup of Irving, Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen position the Cavs for dominance in the Eastern Conference?

When healthy, Irving remains one of basketball’s most gifted offensive players. Last season before suffering a torn ACL, the nine-time All-Star was averaging nearly 25 points per game while shooting around 40% from 3-point range.

And when it comes to playoff basketball, it’s fair to say most Cavs fans would rather have Irving over Harden.

Would the Rockets Actually Want to Bring Back Harden?

The bigger question might be whether Houston would actually pivot back toward Harden. There has, however, been some speculation linking both sides in the years since Harden departed from the franchise, with rumors once circulating that the 11-time All-Star would be open to going back to the team he was traded to from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012.

Harden spent eight seasons in Houston, where he arrived as one of the top players in basketball and won the 2018 MVP award in the process.

Pairing Harden with Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun would give the Rockets real incentive to do this trade. As currently-constructed, the Rockets are a full tier below the elites of the West. Adding another All-Star caliber player could be the move that finally pushes the Rockets into that conversation.