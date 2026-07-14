Cavs Receive LeBron James Update as Warriors’ Pursuit Heats Up

The Cleveland Cavaliers knew they had some work to do entering this offseason, but for the most part, they have put their plans on hold to focus on reuniting with LeBron James in free agency. After James informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he would not be re-signing with them, the Cavs have quickly emerged as the frontrunner for his services.

James has made it clear he is in no rush to sign with a new team, but several squads are waiting for an answer from him in free agency. Over the past few days, the Golden State Warriors have emerged as the biggest threat to steal James from Cleveland, with NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints recently providing an intriguing update on the battle between the Cavaliers and Warriors for the future Hall of Famer.

Cavs Still the Frontrunner for LeBron James in Free Agency

Entering the offseason, it was pretty clear that all options were on the table for James. He could sign a new contract with the Lakers, test the waters of free agency, or ride off into the sunset and call it a career. As time has gone on, though, it’s clear that James will be returning for the 2026-27 campaign with a new team.

Even as he prepares for his age-42 season, James remains one of the hottest commodities in the league. While many teams would love to sign him, only a handful will have a shot to do so, as James is going to understandably be picky when it comes to picking his next team. As a result, the Cavs, Warriors, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers have become his most likely landing spots.

Heading back to Cleveland, which is where James began his career and later returned to win his third championship, would be a storybook ending for arguably the greatest player in the history of the league. Golden State is actively attempting to leverage James’ relationships with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to get him to sign with them, and while it is working in a sense, the Cavaliers are still the team the superstar forward is expected to land with.

“The Warriors remain in the LeBron James sweepstakes, and multiple rival team personnel who have spoken with ClutchPoints in Las Vegas shared similar viewpoints that the direct access Green and Curry have when it comes to speaking with LeBron has helped Golden State’s overall standing in his free agency,” Siegel reported. “However, the overarching consensus among rival team personnel at NBA Summer League is that James will sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

Cavs Stuck Playing the Waiting Game with LeBron James

At this point, the Cavs, along with every other team in the running for James’ services, have laid their cards out on the table. Now, all they can do is wait for James to make his decision on what team he wants to play for. He could sign with a team at any given moment, but again, James isn’t in a rush to bring his free agency saga to a close.

Cleveland is likely hoping he reveals his intentions soon, because it has other business it needs to conduct this offseason. But until James puts pen to paper on a new deal, everything else is on hold. The Cavaliers have done everything they can to convince James to return for a third stint with the team, and their hopes of contending for a title could very well depend on what he decides to do.