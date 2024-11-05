10 Reasons the Cavaliers’ Hot Start Is Sustainable

Fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers are certainly enjoying themselves thus far. The team has begun the season 8-0 for just the second time in the franchise’s 55-year history. They have won their last five in a row against teams who took part in the 2024 NBA postseason.

The stars have been able to make plays down the stretch of every single close game, while the role players have been there to help ease the burden and carry the load during the first three-and-a-half quarters.

They haven’t even had their full array of options yet, and here they sit at 8-0. With mostly the same roster but with a new coach, the Cavs have been red-hot.

We think this hot start is, in fact, sustainable for the team. Here are our Top 10 reasons why:

10. The Core 4 Is Healthy

When all four of the Cavs‘ top players are healthy, they are going to prove to be a tough out. Three of them have made NBA All-Star games with the franchise, with the other being a serious budding superstar in the league.

The four of course, are Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in the backcourt, with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the front court. With two shot-blockers and two top-tier playmakers out there together, the team has proven to be tough to stop.

When they got eliminated by Boston in five last year, they did not have Allen or Mitchell for most of the series. The whole squad is healthy, and they have yet to lose through their first eight games.

9. Strong Bench Shooting

Though they have yet to get Max Strus on the court in 2024-25, the Cleveland Cavaliers have still proven that they have some serious weapons on their bench.

Doc Rivers himself even said that when the Cavaliers defeated the Bucks on November 2, it was because of Sam Merrill. The 28-year-old has made 40% of his threes this season, including making five triples in said game against Milwaukee.

Georges Niang has made at least one 3-pointer in seven of the team’s first eight games. Between him and Merrill, there has been a ton of space for the top-guys to operate.

When floor-spacers are all over the roster like this, winning can continue to happen.

8. Caris LeVert

Though he has missed a few early-season games for the Cavaliers, Caris LeVert proved right from the get-go that he still has fond memories from his Brooklyn days. Because at the tail end of them, he was playing with former Nets and current Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson.

The two had success together back then and seem to enjoy being together once more. Having been in the sixth man of the year conversations for the last few years, LeVert shot 61% from the floor in 2024-25 over his first six games.

When he can come in and play-make while one of Garland/Mitchell sit, there won’t be much of a rest period for defenses. His value has truly lied in Cleveland, in being able to keep the ball moving and occasionally get a basket against a tough defender.

7. The Return of Ty Jerome

In a lot of instances, a team being without their backup point guard doesn’t tend to change the outlook on a season. Insert Ty Jerome into the 2024-25 Cavs lineup and test the theory.

After injuring his ankle two games into 2024-25, Jerome missed the rest of the season following surgery. In his return, he has averaged 9 points, 3 assists, and just under 2 steals in only 15 minutes per game.

He has been able to help both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell score extra rest, something that is invaluable during the long season.

As long as he stays on the floor, the team can continue to keep their stars fresh while getting high-quality minutes from Jerome. A winning formula.

6. Trust in Each Other

When a team makes the second round of the playoffs for the first time in seven years, they usually don’t let go of their coach. But the Cavs opted to part ways with J.B. Bickerstaff to bring Kenny Atkinson along.

In addition to the new staff of course, came a new playbook. And the most important change that has happened for Cleveland has been trusting the hot hand to get them through.

It has shown in several games this season where Donovan Mitchell wasn’t at his best, but Darius Garland was. Mitchell would allow Garland to take the clutch shots and make the big plays. And vice versa on the other nights when the other would be hot.

The two of them have strong resumés as closers, and the team can win tight games when they know that whoever has it going can get the ball in those moments.

A lot can be attributed to the hiring of Atkinson and his new system.

5. Continued Commitment to Defense

When a team has two mobile 7-footers that can both start and close games together, the rim protection is going to be anything but an issue. It was a strong suit in the past for the Cavs, and has looked that way in 2024-25.

In the team’s victory over the Bucks on November 4, both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley blocked a shot inside the last two minutes. They have secured late-game rebounds. Between the two of them, the continued emergence of Dean Wade, and the defensive prowess of Isaac Okoro, the team has proven to be able to guard all five positions.

Through their first eight games, Cleveland is No. 8 in the league in points allowed per game. The size they are able to provide up front to offset the small backcourt they employ has enabled them to avoid getting walked over.

4. 3-Point Shooting

No team is going to make 40% of their threes as a collective over the course of an entire NBA season. But through games played through November 4, the Cavs have ranked No. 2 in the league, making 41.3% of their long balls.

Both Garland and Mitchell have made more than 40%. Merrill is in the same territory, while LeVert has hit 55% of his long balls. Mobley, who has long worked on his outside game, is even making 40% of his. Niang has been a volume shooter, as well.

Some days the shots won’t drop, but when the roster has as many 3-point options as the Cavaliers do, they will be hard to stay with. With shooters at every position for most of the game, teams will get tired trying to run them off the line.

The percentage might not be sustainable, but the quality of looks is. It says something. This is a group that ranked just 15th in 3-point percentage a season ago.

Kenny Atkinson has unlocked the offense.

3. 7-Foot Playmakers

We’ve talked about Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley as defensive stalwarts. But they provide a lot more than that in Cleveland. Allen had 6 assists in a win over Milwaukee on November 4. Mobley had 5 assists in their victory on November 2.

Mobley has been making 58% of his shots and averaging 3 assists per game. Allen was 4 assists from a triple-double in the November 4 win over the Bucks. He is also making a career-high 69% of his shots for the season.

Both Allen and Mobley have shown the ability to handle the ball from time-to-time. They’ve even gone coast-to-coast for monster jams. Pressing against the Cavs will remain difficult.

2. Clutch Play of Donovan Mitchell

Every player has an off night eventually. It’s what can happen in the league. But when the game is on the line, Cleveland has something that many teams don’t. They have Donovan Mitchell on their side.

He made the game-winner on November 2 against the Bucks, stifling their Central division opponent, while out-performing Damian Lillard at the end of a wild game.

Mitchell has been able to hit clutch shots throughout his time with the Cavs. It hasn’t been a surprise to see him do so, as he was doing the same thing during his time in Utah.

On the nights when Mitchell isn’t making shots in the clutch, he is drawing enough to attention to get the ball to other open players. His gravity makes things tricky for defenses late.

1. Re-Emergence of Darius Garland

The Cavs did in fact have Darius Garland in the 2024 postseason. But really, they had a much thinner version. Their point guard had lost serious weight during the season as he had a jaw-injury had him unable to eat solid foods. He admitted to losing his joy for the game.

After scoring 39 points on 15-22 shooting against the Bucks on November 4, he’s put himself on the map as a top guard once more. He was an All-Star during the 2021-22 season and might be able to play himself into a similar position again.

Against the Knicks on October 30, he scored 34 points. Garland was able to take over the fourth quarter to help Cleveland close that one out, too.

The Cavs had a stretch last year of 18-2 in the middle of the season after a rocky start. Outside of that one run, they were exactly at .500. They weren’t healthy for much of the year, and had several key starters out during that stretch.

As the year continues, keep an eye on Garland. He and Donovan Mitchell have proven to have elite chemistry and it’s been the two of them taking turns closing games out.

The list isn’t over yet! See our honorable mention HERE. Sound off to let us know what we missed!