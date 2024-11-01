10 NBA Players Poised for a Breakout Season

As the 2024-25 NBA gets into swing, anticipation is building around which emerging talents will take that next step toward stardom. Every season brings fresh talent ready to make their mark, and this year is no different.

Today’s crop of players is historically good, with a mix of established stars and rising talents. As the league becomes more competitive, younger players are hungry to make a name for themselves.

Some players have positioned themselves as breakout candidates for the 2024-25 NBA season. Whether due to roster turnover, rotation changes, or natural development, these young stars are primed for a big year.

Let’s count them down:

10. Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets

2023-24 per game averages: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK, 0.5 TOV< .369 FG%, .297 3P%, 10.9 MIN

Heading into his sophomore year, Julian Strawther looks to play a pivotal role for the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets. While the Nuggets are a great team, bench scoring has not been their strong suit in recent years. After top bench scorer Reggie Jackson’s departure, Strawther looks to step up as a focal point of the second unit. Despite a streaky rookie year, Strawther impressed many during the 2024-25 preseason and should play a huge part in Denver’s rotation this year.

9. Vince Williams Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

2023-24 per game averages: 10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK, 1.8 TOV, .446 FG%, .378 3P%, 27.6 MIN

Perhaps one of the more underrated players in the league, Vince Williams Jr. has already made an impact despite the Memphis Grizzlies not being the best last season. Williams has shown the hard work and defense that’s expected from a Grizzlies player. Standing at 6-foot-4, the 24-year-old has already shown the ability to be one of the most impressive individual defenders in the NBA already, locking down opposing guards and wings nightly. His ability on this side of the ball fits perfectly with the team that the Memphis Grizzlies are building around star point guard Ja Morant.

8. Tre Mann, Charlotte Hornets

2023-24 per game averages: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK, 1.6 TOV, .459 FG%, .373 3P%, 24.1 MIN

Following LaMelo Ball’s injury last year, the Charlotte Hornets inserted then-newcomer Tre Mann into the starting point guard role. After being stuck deep in the rotation of a stacked Oklahoma City Thunder roster, Mann flourished after being given some playing time. In 28 games for the Hornets, Mann averaged 11.9 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds on a 55.2 TS%. Mann is a dynamic offensive player and should be the Hornets’ go-to guy off of the bench behind Ball.

7. Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

2023-24 per game averages: 13.8 PTS, 11.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK, 1.4 TOV, .619 FG%, .000 3P%, 29.1 MIN

The Pistons continue to experiment and see which young pieces could be a part of their future, and Jalen Duren sticks out as someone who could be a key player for years to come. Coming off of a season where he averaged 13.8 points per game along with 11.6 rebounds per game, Duren has already established himself as a double-double machine and one of the best rebounders in the game. Duren also seems to be a point of focus for head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, with Bickerstaff hoping to unlock Duren’s playmaking ability this season. Only time will tell if he can do so.

6. Miles ‘Deuce’ McBride, New York Knicks

2023-24 per game averages: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK, 0.4 TOV, .452 FG%, .410 3P%, 19.5 MIN

Miles McBride, better known as “Deuce” McBride, is set for a massively increased role following the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. With Donte DiVincenzo leaving the team, Deuce is set to be the sixth man for the squad. It’s easy to see why the Knicks have faith in McBride. After an uneventful rookie year, McBride showed incredible growth in the 2023-24 season.

5. Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors

2023-24 per game averages: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK, 1.2 TOV, .454 FG%, .385 3P%, 26.6 MIN

With the departure of Warriors legend Klay Thompson, the team must look elsewhere for meaningful shooting guard minutes. Enter Brandin Podziemski. The youngster already flashed some great potential in his rookie year but is now expected to step up in a big way. Podziemski is considered such a valuable asset to the Warriors, in fact, that they refused to include him in a potential Lauri Markkanen deal. Replacing a great player and legend of the franchise like Thompson is no easy feat; however, Podziemski in his limited time has shown that he could be the man for the job.

4. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

2023-24 per game averages: 16.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK, 1.8 TOV, .511 FG%, .355 3P%, 33.7 MIN

Jalen Johnson has shown that he has the perfect skill set to be a huge name in today’s league. After a relatively uneventful first two years as a professional, Johnson drastically improved in his third year in the league. The gifted two-way forward looks to build upon last year’s campaign and elevate his chemistry with Hawks star Trae Young as the second option for Atlanta. He’s a popular pick for the Most Improved Player award.

3. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

2023-24 per game averages: 15.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK, 1.8 TOV, .579 FG%, .373 3P%, 30.6 MIN

Now entering his fourth season, Evan Mobley continues to trend as a top breakout candidate. Fresh off of signing a huge five-year, $224 million maximum rookie contract extension, Mobley looks to prove he was worth every penny. While he has shown elite potential on defense, his offense will need to take a leap if the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to become real contenders. Despite these question marks on offense, Mobley has shown some flashes of his potential on this side of the ball, showing more aggression along with some playmaking ability in recent action. Mobley’s potential is sky-high and he is a first-time all-star candidate if he can put it all together.

2. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

2023-24 per game averages: 19.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK, 1.7 TOV, .540 FG%, .427 3P%, 31.3 MIN

Jalen Williams is coming off of a very impressive sophomore campaign and looks to build on this momentum. While the clear number one option for Oklahoma City is the sensational Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams has carved out a nice role as the number two guy. He is a popular candidate amongst fans for a huge breakout season, with 13% of GMs seeming to agree with this assessment. The Thunder seem poised to continue their success this upcoming season, and Williams should be a huge part of this.

1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

2023-24 per game averages: 21,4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 3.6 BLK, 3.7 TOV, .465 FG%, .325 3P%, 29.7 MIN

Now I know what you’re thinking. Victor Wembanyama, considered the greatest prospect of his generation, already had one of the greatest rookie seasons ever; how could he break out any more than he already did? But what if I told you this is just a taste of what’s yet to come? A DPOY candidate from the minute he touched an NBA floor, his 2023-24 campaign showed that he could adapt quite well to the NBA style of play. Fresh off of leading France to a silver medal finish in the 2024 Olympics (beaten only by the star-studded Team USA), Wembanyama is entering his sophomore year not only physically stronger (gaining 25 pounds this offseason!) but mentally as well. The experience he gained as a rookie plus playing alongside a historically elite floor general like Chris Paul should help Wembanyama develop his game and perhaps earn him an All-Star and/or All-NBA bid.

