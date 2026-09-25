Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving Share Surprising Praise Ahead of New NBA Season

Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving are the major pieces in tow for a possible Dallas Mavericks revitalization this season.

The pair of stars are gearing towards sharing the court for the first time in the coming weeks. This comes in lieu of Irving making a full recovery from an ACL injury that cost him all of last season.

Despite this, the duo is likely to fit well when they finally share the court. This became even more clear during the Mavericks‘ Media Day on Sept. 25.

Flagg, Irving Float Extensive Praise for One Another

Concerns surrounding Irving’s health seem to be an evergreen event. However, the nine-time All-Star is fully ready to return to action, and seems to be anticipating suiting up alongside Flagg.

Irving’s comments on Friday echo those sentiments.

“He deserves a lot of the praise he’s gotten” (NBA).

Flagg, 19, is entering year two coming off of a Rookie of the Year win. The 6’10” forward is already seen as an All-Star quality player, with more room for growth in the season ahead.

Flagg’s return of praise made Dallas’ Media Day all the more intriguing. The Maine native is labeling Irving as “one of the greats,” which simply demonstrates how the next generation of players reveres the 2011 first overall draft selection.

The drive and dedication that the two-high profile players display lends hope to the future of the Mavericks. However, there is a chance that Flagg is the only one standing in the near future.

Dallas Facing Uncertain Future With Irving

Flagg is the obvious building block in Dallas moving forward.

Does this complicate the partnership that the organization has with Irving?

This question doesn’t lend a cut-and-dry answer.

While this is Irving’s fourth season in Dallas, the two-year mark of his last appearance isn’t far away. This creates conversation as to how much Dallas can count on Irving to stay in the lineup. With this comes the commitment that Dallas is making to the guard financially.

Is it worth hedging this much into the hope that Irving and Flagg work well together? Should the franchise go all-in on buying into the youth movement? Will Irving become a strong fit in head coach Dusty May’s operations?

There are many questions that arise in the conversation around Irving’s long-term Dallas future. Ultimately, his fit next to Flagg is projectable to become a resounding success. However, Dallas has a chance to clearly define the timeline of contention, and have the ability to recoup assets in an Irving trade.

Regardless of outside noise, the Mavericks are building a promising team around Flagg. There is a strong mix of veteran presence, high-upside peers, and different skillsets that compliment Flagg well.

All in all, the future is bright for the Mavericks. Year two of the Flagg era is right on the horizon, with the Mavericks opening up preseason play against the Houston Rockets in China on Oct. 9.