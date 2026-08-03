Mavericks Get Kyrie Irving Return Update After 19-Month Absence

The Dallas Mavericks have transformed nearly every major level of their organization since acquiring Kyrie Irving in 2023. Masai Ujiri now leads basketball operations, Jordan May coaches the roster and Cooper Flagg serves as the franchise centerpiece. Amid that reset, Irving expects to return in October following 19 months without an NBA appearance, according to Christian Clark of The Athletic.

Dallas also wants to end any doubt about Irving’s standing with the organization. An anonymous Mavericks executive told Spotrac’s Keith Smith, “we’re not looking to move Kyrie and Kyrie isn’t looking to be moved,” directly addressing the trade rumors surrounding the veteran guard.

Irving tore the ACL in his left knee against the Sacramento Kings on March 3, 2025. By the time he plays again, he will be 34 and beginning season No. 16, making his return one of Dallas’ most consequential developments this fall.

Kyrie Irving Can Address the Mavericks’ Biggest Offensive Problem

Irving returns to an offense that placed 27th in efficiency a year ago, as measured by points produced across 100 possessions. It marked the Mavericks’ poorest result in that area in 28 years.

Their 3-point attempt volume landed 27th, while their accuracy came in 26th. Those numbers explain why the Mavericks need more than Irving’s scoring. Flagg worked with limited room during his rookie season, and Irving’s shooting and ball creation should give the young forward a less congested floor.

The organization has already expressed excitement about its first opportunity to pair the two. Ujiri said he has “great curiosity” about seeing Irving alongside Flagg, while May compared Irving’s artistry to “watching Picasso paint a picture.”

Irving produced 24.7 points and 4.8 assists across 50 appearances in 2024-25 before the injury. He also recorded a 59.4 true-shooting percentage, giving Dallas a clear picture of the efficiency he could restore if he approaches that level again.

The front office did not leave the spacing issue entirely to Irving. Dallas added Aldama and Biberović after struggling from the perimeter. Aldama has converted 390 shots from beyond the arc since 2022-23, the 11th-highest total among players listed at 6-foot-10 or taller, according to Basketball Reference.

Dallas Must Balance Irving’s Role With His Workload

Irving’s importance also creates the central challenge. The Mavericks need him to organize possessions and handle late-game creation, but a 19-month absence makes it unrealistic to place the entire offense on his shoulders immediately.

His recent availability supports a measured approach. Irving has surpassed 65 appearances only once across the past nine seasons. Dallas will need Sasser and De Larrea prepared to provide relief, while Flagg can continue handling some possessions after gaining point guard experience as a rookie.

That shared workload could protect Irving without minimizing what Dallas needs from him. His return gives the Mavericks their most accomplished creator, a proven outside threat and a potential partner for Flagg, but the team must preserve that value across the season.

The relationship between Irving and Dallas has survived sweeping organizational change, a major knee injury and persistent trade talk. October will finally allow the Mavericks to move the conversation from whether Irving remains part of their future to how his presence reshapes it.