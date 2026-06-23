Mark Cuban Reacts to Mavericks’ Decision to Hire Dusty May as New Head Coach

Though he’s no longer the majority owner of the team, Mark Cuban remains heavily invested in the Dallas Mavericks.

Cuban, who remains a minority owner of the Mavs, frequently weighs in on Dallas’ decision-making, and that includes the team’s decision to hire Dusty May from the University of Michigan as the next head coach.

Mark Cuban Optimistic About Mavericks’ Decision to Hire Dusty May as Head Coach

In a statement made to Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News, Cuban expressed optimism about Dallas’ decision to hire May as the new head coach, while noting that May attended his own alma mater, University of Indiana.

“He is an Indiana grad. I met him way back when he worked as a student manager and video coach,” Cuban said. “I’m sure he will do a great job.”

May has zero NBA experience when it comes to coaching, but he led the Michigan Wolverines to an NCAA National Championship earlier this year. Dallas is clearly hoping that the success that May experienced in the college ranks will translate to the professional level.

Mark Cuban Was Disappointed by Mavericks’ Decision to Move on From Jason Kidd

Hearing Cuban’s opinion on Dallas’ new head coach is interesting, because he publicly expressed disappointment with the team’s decision to move on from former head coach Jason Kidd last month. Kidd was the last coach hired by Dallas while Cuban was still the majority owner, and he led the Mavs to the NBA Finals in 2024.

“Obviously I’m a J-Kidd fan. So I’m surprised and disappointed,” Cuban said of the team’s decision to move on from Kidd. “But we have to give Masai [Ujiri] a chance to see what happens. He has been through this before.”

With reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg on the roster, the Mavericks could have a pretty bright future. The front office will obviously need to build out the rest of the roster around Flagg, but having the guy to build around is the first step.

Now, the pressure will be on May to lead the Mavs from the outside of the playoff picture to back into the contender conversation in the Western Conference.