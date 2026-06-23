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Mark Cuban Reacts to Mavericks’ Decision to Hire Dusty May as New Head Coach

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DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reacts during a timeout in the game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on March 22, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Though he’s no longer the majority owner of the team, Mark Cuban remains heavily invested in the Dallas Mavericks.

Cuban, who remains a minority owner of the Mavs, frequently weighs in on Dallas’ decision-making, and that includes the team’s decision to hire Dusty May from the University of Michigan as the next head coach.

Mark Cuban Optimistic About Mavericks’ Decision to Hire Dusty May as Head Coach

Dusty May

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 06: Head coach Dusty May of the Michigan Wolverines cuts down the net after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 in the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In a statement made to Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News, Cuban expressed optimism about Dallas’ decision to hire May as the new head coach, while noting that May attended his own alma mater, University of Indiana.

“He is an Indiana grad. I met him way back when he worked as a student manager and video coach,” Cuban said. “I’m sure he will do a great job.”

May has zero NBA experience when it comes to coaching, but he led the Michigan Wolverines to an NCAA National Championship earlier this year. Dallas is clearly hoping that the success that May experienced in the college ranks will translate to the professional level.

Mark Cuban Was Disappointed by Mavericks’ Decision to Move on From Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd

GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – JANUARY 28: Head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks watches play during the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center on January 28, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Hearing Cuban’s opinion on Dallas’ new head coach is interesting, because he publicly expressed disappointment with the team’s decision to move on from former head coach Jason Kidd last month. Kidd was the last coach hired by Dallas while Cuban was still the majority owner, and he led the Mavs to the NBA Finals in 2024.

“Obviously I’m a J-Kidd fan. So I’m surprised and disappointed,” Cuban said of the team’s decision to move on from Kidd. “But we have to give Masai [Ujiri] a chance to see what happens. He has been through this before.”

With reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg on the roster, the Mavericks could have a pretty bright future. The front office will obviously need to build out the rest of the roster around Flagg, but having the guy to build around is the first step.

Now, the pressure will be on May to lead the Mavs from the outside of the playoff picture to back into the contender conversation in the Western Conference.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Mark Cuban Reacts to Mavericks’ Decision to Hire Dusty May as New Head Coach

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