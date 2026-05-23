Mavericks Flip No. 9 Pick for $203M Guard in Wild Trade Proposal

The Dallas Mavericks have committed to a full rebuild around Cooper Flagg after dismissing ex-head coach Jason Kidd earlier this week.
Still, Bleacher Report analyst Zach Buckley predicts that the Mavericks will make a splash move to pair Flagg with a superstar guard in his latest NBA mock draft.
Buckley projected that the Mavericks could flip Kyrie Irving and the No. 9 pick for Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball and draft capital.
Irving, 34, missed the entire 2025-26 season with a torn ACL and does not fit the Mavericks’ rebuild timeline.
The 24-year-old Hornets star Ball could realistically form a long-term duo alongside Cooper Flagg.
Should the Mavericks Pursue LaMelo Ball?
Ball, who averaged 20.1 points and 7.1 assists across 72 games last season, would be a massive upgrade over Ryan Nembhard.
Ball is one of the most lethal three-point shooters in the league and dishes out assists with regularity.
Like current Mavs starter Kyrie Irving, Ball can thrive as both a primary or secondary scorer.
Last season, Ball recorded the eighth-most games with 15+ points and 5+ assists. Additionally, he nearly led the Hornets to their first playoff appearance since 2016.
Still, the former No. 2 pick is not without his faults.
The Hornets star’s immaturity and careless attitude are well-documented. Ball often uses explicit language in his postgame interviews, and his volume shooting, especially on contested shots, is often a hindrance.
Still, with Irving on the wrong side of 30 and Flagg in need of a co-pilot, Ball could fill that void in Dallas.
Mavericks Predicted to Make Blockbuster Trade
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report predicts that the Mavericks will use their No. 9 draft pick as bait to land an All-Star talent.
Here’s a full breakdown of the projected trade:
Charlotte Hornets receive: Kyrie Irving, No. 9 pick
Dallas Mavericks receive: LaMelo Ball, No. 14 pick and No. 18 pick
At first glance, this deal would be a massive win for the Mavericks. Not only do they land an elite scorer to pair with Flagg, but they also receive two first-rounders in return.
Plus, the team gets off Irving and his massive contract.
Buckley projects Dallas to select Cameron Carr of Baylor with the No. 14 pick and Chris Cenac Jr. of Houston with the No. 19 pick.
The Mavericks won’t own their first-round pick again until 2031, so it would be beneficial for them to load up on young talent in this year’s class.
Carr is a lanky sharpshooter who could develop into the Mavericks future starting shooting guard. The Baylor standout has risen up draft boards after an impressive showing at the NBA Draft Combine.
Given Dereck Lively’s health concerns, targeting Houston center Chris Cenac Jr. makes a ton of sense for Dallas.
At 6-11, Cenac has the size to be a solid big in the league, but his mobility helps him stand out more than others at his height. He is also regarded as one of the best rebounders in this class.
He is still filling out his frame, but could be an interesting developmental project for Dallas.
Mavericks Flip No. 9 Pick for $203M Guard in Wild Trade Proposal