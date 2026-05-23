Mavericks Flip No. 9 Pick for $203M Guard in Wild Trade Proposal

The Dallas Mavericks have committed to a full rebuild around Cooper Flagg after dismissing ex-head coach Jason Kidd earlier this week.

Still, Bleacher Report analyst Zach Buckley predicts that the Mavericks will make a splash move to pair Flagg with a superstar guard in his latest NBA mock draft.

Buckley projected that the Mavericks could flip Kyrie Irving and the No. 9 pick for Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball and draft capital.

Irving, 34, missed the entire 2025-26 season with a torn ACL and does not fit the Mavericks’ rebuild timeline.

The 24-year-old Hornets star Ball could realistically form a long-term duo alongside Cooper Flagg.

Should the Mavericks Pursue LaMelo Ball?

Ball, who averaged 20.1 points and 7.1 assists across 72 games last season, would be a massive upgrade over Ryan Nembhard.

Ball is one of the most lethal three-point shooters in the league and dishes out assists with regularity.

Like current Mavs starter Kyrie Irving, Ball can thrive as both a primary or secondary scorer.

Last season, Ball recorded the eighth-most games with 15+ points and 5+ assists. Additionally, he nearly led the Hornets to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Still, the former No. 2 pick is not without his faults.

The Hornets star’s immaturity and careless attitude are well-documented. Ball often uses explicit language in his postgame interviews, and his volume shooting, especially on contested shots, is often a hindrance.

Still, with Irving on the wrong side of 30 and Flagg in need of a co-pilot, Ball could fill that void in Dallas.

Mavericks Predicted to Make Blockbuster Trade

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report predicts that the Mavericks will use their No. 9 draft pick as bait to land an All-Star talent.

Here’s a full breakdown of the projected trade:

Charlotte Hornets receive: Kyrie Irving, No. 9 pick