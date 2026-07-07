Dallas Mavericks to Sign Sharpshooting 2023 Second-Round Pick: Report

The Dallas Mavericks haven’t made any big changes to their roster this offseason. They prioritized the front office and coaching staff, with the hiring of Masai Ujiri as president and Dusty May as head coach.

It’s officially a new era in Dallas, with Cooper Flagg already the crowned prince of the franchise after winning the 2026 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Flagg gets several new teammates, including No. 9 pick Morez Johnson Jr. and Santi Aldama, who was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mavericks Signing Sharpshooting Small Forward

The Santi Aldama trade isn’t official yet, but the Dallas Mavericks also acquired the draft rights to Tarik Biberovic from the Memphis Grizzlies. Biberovic was the 52nd overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

The 25-year-old has played for Turkish team Fenerbahce since 2018. He has helped them win four Turkish Super League titles, five Turkish Cups and the 2025 EuroLeague championship. He was even named the 2026 Turkish Cup Finals MVP.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Mavericks are expected to sign Biberovic to a two-year contract. Biberovic negotiated his exit from Fenerbahce and will be making his NBA debut next season. He reportedly agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract.

“The trade to make him a Maverick is still pending, but league sources say Tarik Biberović has informed Fenerbahçe he’s leaving for the NBA,” Stein tweeted. “After acquiring him from Memphis, Dallas is expected to sign Biberović to a two-year, $6 million deal with a team option in Year 2.”

In 25 games in the Turkish Super League last season, Biberovic averaged 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He shot 50.2% from the field, including an impressive 48.9% from 3-point range.

As for his EuroLeague campaign, Biberovic averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 36 games. His shooting percentages were lower at 44.3% from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc.

Details of How Mavericks Get Biberovic

According to Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal, the Dallas Mavericks had to pay $900,000 to Fenerbahce to cover Tarik Biberovic’s $2 million NBA release clause.

The league only allows an NBA team to offer a maximum of $900,000 to an overseas team, with the player shouldering the rest of his release fee. Biberovic signed an extension with the Turkish club last year, which included the NBA out clause.

Afseth also shared how Biberovic fits into the Mavericks’ roster for next season.

“The fit addresses an obvious need,” Afseth wrote. “Dallas finished 29th in the NBA in three-pointers made per game and 26th in three-point percentage last season, and a wing who moves well without the ball gives Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving another consistent floor spacer to play off of.”

With Irving healthy and Flagg looking like a star as a rookie, the Mavericks could make some noise in a very loaded Western Conference next season.