Former Denver Nuggets Champion Explains His Bad Free Agency Market

The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship in 2023, led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

One of the key role players in their title run was Bruce Brown Jr., who left the franchise in free agency that summer. He returned to Denver last season, appearing in 82 games and averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

However, Brown’s market wasn’t very good, and he had to settle for a training camp deal with the New York Knicks.

Bruce Brown on His Free Agency Market

The New York Knicks have two roster spots open, with Bruce Brown Jr. among those fighting for it.

Brown, Ochai Agbaji, Drew Eubanks and James Wiseman are looking to earn those spots this preseason.

But why did a player like Brown, who is an NBA champion and a proven role player, had a thin free agency market this summer?

Speaking to Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, Brown explained that it was due to the second apron, which was the typical excuse made by teams seemingly interested in him.

“Bruce Brown, among the newest crop of Knicks signings, went from logging 82 games last season with a title contender to a scant free agent market,” Bondy wrote. “The teams interested ‘weren’t many,’ he told The Post, and the common excuse was ‘the second apron.'”

In addition to the Knicks, teams reportedly interested in Brown were the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Brown Scores 2 Points in Preseason Debut

On Monday, the New York Knicks faced the Philadelphia 76ers in their first preseason game. The Knicks were blown out 120-97, though it’s not really an important game, but it was a way for players like Bruce Brown Jr. to impress coach Mike Brown.

In 10 minutes of action, Brown scored just two points and went 1-for-3 from the field. He also committed four personal fouls, which wasn’t a good sign despite being a preseason game.

Ochai Agbaji had one point in eight minutes and missed all three of his shots. James Wiseman looked solid with eight points and five rebounds in nine minutes, while Drew Eubanks scored one point in five minutes.

The Knicks’ next preseason game is on Thursday against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden.

Brown and the rest of the training camp invitees have three more games to impress after the Wizards matchup. They face the Minnesota Timberwolves and then the Toronto Raptors twice.