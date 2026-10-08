Hi, Subscriber

Former Denver Nuggets Champion Explains His Bad Free Agency Market

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Denver Nuggets
Getty
DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 12: The Denver Nuggets pose for a team photo with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship in 2023, led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

One of the key role players in their title run was Bruce Brown Jr., who left the franchise in free agency that summer. He returned to Denver last season, appearing in 82 games and averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

However, Brown’s market wasn’t very good, and he had to settle for a training camp deal with the New York Knicks.

Bruce Brown on His Free Agency Market

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five
GettyBruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

The New York Knicks have two roster spots open, with Bruce Brown Jr. among those fighting for it.

Brown, Ochai Agbaji, Drew Eubanks and James Wiseman are looking to earn those spots this preseason.

But why did a player like Brown, who is an NBA champion and a proven role player, had a thin free agency market this summer?

Bruce Brown Jr.
GettyBruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates a play against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at Ball Arena on January 11, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Speaking to Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, Brown explained that it was due to the second apron, which was the typical excuse made by teams seemingly interested in him.

“Bruce Brown, among the newest crop of Knicks signings, went from logging 82 games last season with a title contender to a scant free agent market,” Bondy wrote. “The teams interested ‘weren’t many,’ he told The Post, and the common excuse was ‘the second apron.'”

In addition to the Knicks, teams reportedly interested in Brown were the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Brown Scores 2 Points in Preseason Debut

Bruce Brown free agency, Los Angeles Lakers free agent targets, Bruce Brown New York Knicks free agent targets
GettyBruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets holds the ball after the Denver Nuggets held off a late offensive posession to win a game against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena on April 2, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

On Monday, the New York Knicks faced the Philadelphia 76ers in their first preseason game. The Knicks were blown out 120-97, though it’s not really an important game, but it was a way for players like Bruce Brown Jr. to impress coach Mike Brown.

In 10 minutes of action, Brown scored just two points and went 1-for-3 from the field. He also committed four personal fouls, which wasn’t a good sign despite being a preseason game.

Bruce Brown Jr.
GettyBruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates after scoring a three point basket against Harrison Barnes #40 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at Ball Arena on April 4, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Ochai Agbaji had one point in eight minutes and missed all three of his shots. James Wiseman looked solid with eight points and five rebounds in nine minutes, while Drew Eubanks scored one point in five minutes.

The Knicks’ next preseason game is on Thursday against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden.

Brown and the rest of the training camp invitees have three more games to impress after the Wizards matchup. They face the Minnesota Timberwolves and then the Toronto Raptors twice.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

0 Comments

Former Denver Nuggets Champion Explains His Bad Free Agency Market

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x