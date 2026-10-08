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Knicks Coach Praises 76ers’ New Look With LeBron James Pickup 

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 01: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 01, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Mike Brown and the New York Knicks expect the Philadelphia 76ers to be one of their biggest Eastern Conference threats as they look to defend their crown in 2026-2027.

After the Knicks dominated the Sixers during the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the team had a blockbuster summer. Paul George turned into Jaylen Brown, while the 76ers won the LeBron James sweepstakes.

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
GettyCAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Those two key moves were made, while the Sixers could keep Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe together.

Earlier this week, the Knicks’ head coach commented on the 76ers as they prepare for a handful of meetings against them early.

Knicks Coach Praises 76ers’ New Look With LeBron James Pickup

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 5: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the New York Knicks in the first quarter during the preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Knicks 120-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“You look at their roster and it’s just loaded,” Brown told reporters, according to Sixers Wire.

“I mean, multiple-time All-Star, multiple-time All-Star, multiple-time All-Star. MVP candidate, MVP candidate, MVP. I remember back in the day, Pop (Gregg Popovich) said when I was an assistant for him, the change from having two All-Stars on your team to having three, he brought it to our attention as a staff. He was like, you need at least three NBA All-Stars, and not just one-offs, but plenty of All-Stars to go win a championship. You look at this team here, and they got as many All-Stars or guys of that nature as what they had in Miami when LeBron was down there. So, they’re definitely a deep team. A talented team.”

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
GettyCAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

As for the presence of LeBron James, Brown stated that being in year 24 is “insane” and James is “not human.” Although he’s deep into his career and might not be the MVP candidate he was for a good portion of his career, James was still an All-Star just last season.

Joining a roster with three All-Star-caliber players and an emerging sophomore, James is expected to be a massive presence for the 76ers as they challenge the Knicks.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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