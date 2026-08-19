Nuggets’ DeMar DeRozan Pursuit Receives Tough Update From Insider

The Denver Nuggets have been involved in a handful of rumors this offseason, but so far, they haven’t actually made many moves. The front office is trying to find a way to build up their team around Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but to this point, they have struggled to do so.

One guy the Nuggets have been linked to recently is veteran forward DeMar DeRozan, who was released by the Sacramento Kings last month. Denver is open to bringing DeRozan to town, but according to a new report, it sounds like the two sides have differing takes on his value, which could ultimately prevent a deal from getting done.

Nuggets’ Quest to Sign DeMar DeRozan Hits a Roadblock

From yesterday on DeMar DeRozan: “IF he's willing to take a minimum contract, the Nuggets would welcome DeRozan… It appears as if DeRozan is attempting to receive all of or part of a team's mid-level exception.” More on DeRozan, Peyton Watson, and other FAs below: https://t.co/kraP1tF3sm — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) August 19, 2026

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, DeRozan has been one of the most consistent scorers in the pros for well over a decade now. A six-time All-Star, DeRozan isn’t necessarily the player he once was, but he is still extremely crafty on the offensive side of the ball, which would seemingly make him an ideal fit alongside Jokic and Murray.

DeRozan suited up in 77 games for the Kings last year at the age of 36, and still managed to put up strong numbers, despite playing for one of the worst teams in the league (18.4 PPG, 4.1 APG, 2.9 RPG, 49 FG%). There have been some signs of decline for DeRozan, but he is still a guy who can make an impact on a championship-contending squad.

The Nuggets seemingly fit the bill for DeRozan, but unlike LeBron James, he is still attempting to maximize his value in free agency after his recent release. A new batch of rumors has indicated that Denver wants DeRozan, but only if he’s willing to sign a minimum contract like James did with the Philadelphia 76ers. For the time being at least, DeRozan is hoping to get more money in his next contract.

“If he’s willing to take a minimum contract, the Nuggets would welcome DeRozan,” Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported. “It appears as if DeRozan is attempting to receive all of or part of a team’s mid-level exception.”

Nuggets Unlikely to Sign DeMar DeRozan in Free Agency

The Nuggets find themselves stuck in a tough spot right now, largely because they are still waiting for some sort of clarity on the status of restricted free agent Peyton Watson. If the team ultimately ends up re-signing Watson, that would seemingly close the door on DeRozan. But if he winds up elsewhere, the front office could instead make a bigger push for DeRozan.

The main issue with the Watson dilemma is that a proper resolution doesn’t really seem to be imminent, meaning the Nuggets could ultimately miss out on DeRozan and several of their other targets. Ideally, Denver would know where things are headed with Watson, but until it does, the rest of its offseason plans will have to remain on hold.