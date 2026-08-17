Lakers Insider Reveals Nikola Jokic Is Dream Future Target

The Los Angeles Lakers apparently view Nikola Jokic as a dream target to go after in trades or free agency. Jokic has shown no desire to leave the Denver Nuggets, but things change fast in today’s NBA landscape. No one expected the Lakers to have any chance of acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks when it happened. It appears the Lakers are hoping to have similar luck in having a shot at Jokic.

Lake Show Life’s Tyler Watts revealed why and how the Lakers have an interest in Jokic’s future:

“Jokic can become an unrestricted free agent next summer if he declines his player option. The three-time MVP is refusing to sign an extension. He says he wants to be a Nugget for life, but the franchise has to be worried. They’ve won just two playoff series in the last three years. Jokic wants to win and is good friends with Luka Doncic. The Lakers would dump Austin Reaves in an instant to sign the Joker. Los Angeles would again have the best point guard and big man in the world. Fans know that has long been the purple and gold’s recipe for success. Fans may question the defense, but this would be the best duo in the world instantly.”

The report implied that the Lakers will be keeping an eye on Jokic and Denver’s season to see if they have any chance at landing him. Current center Walker Kessler is hoped to be the long-term answer to the position, but the Lakers would clearly lose him and Reaves for a three-time MVP winner.

How The Lakers Can Get Nikola Jokic

The chances of Jokic ending up with the Lakers are low since he is committed to the Nuggets. However, Watts shared that he feels it is noteworthy that Jokic has no desire to take his player option for one more season and that he’s waiting to sign a contract extension.

Denver has done little to improve the roster after a first-round elimination to the Minnesota Timberwolves put more pressure on them. Free agent Peyton Watson is likely joining another team due to the Nuggets’ financial limitations.

Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Cameron Johnson were all rumored to be on the trade block entering the season, but none of them have been moved. Denver having another bad season could see the Lakers swooping in. If Jokic wants to leave, getting to team with his friend Doncic would provide temptation.

Lakers Potential Trade Package For Nikola Jokic

The Lakers currently have three players locked into big contracts to make it hard for them to acquire anyone. Luckily, it is a rather easy process to move some combination of Reaves, Kessler, and other new talents like Quentin Grimes.

The trade package would likely see Reaves and Kessler heading out to a new team, whether Denver or someone else in a multi-team deal. General Manager Rob Pelinka likely hopes to use that friendship to boost his chances.

The new ownership group reportedly wants to run the Lakers similar to how the Los Angeles Dodgers have become the top MLB team. Finding a way to team Doncic and Jokic together would be the best way to get towards that goal.