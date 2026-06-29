Denver Nuggets Proposed to Trade 2 Key Pieces for Jaylen Brown

The Denver Nuggets have emerged as one of the leading suitors for Jaylen Brown, who is expected to part ways with the Boston Celtics this summer.

Amid the reports, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons has floated a potential trade that would see Denver part with longtime point guard Jamal Murray and 3-and-D wing Cameron Johnson, while acquiring Brown and sharpshooter Sam Hauser.

While the idea of splitting Nikola Jokic and Murray — arguably the NBA’s best one-two punch — sounds absurd, the Nuggets have reportedly reached a breaking point after a disappointing first-round playoff exit this year. As such Denver is reportedly open to trading anyone on the roster not named Jokic, giving teams like Boston a chance to land an All-Star guard like Murrray, who is fresh off a career-best season.

Nuggets Trade Proposal Lands Jaylen Brown

As per the proposal, the Celtics would acquire Johnson using their traded player exception (TPE) — the only way they can absorb an incoming salary of over $73M.

Nuggets would receive: Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser

Celtics would receive: Jamal Murray, Cam Johnson (via the TPE)

The potential trade could push the C’s deep into the first apron of the luxury tax, but a move they may need to make after a first-round playoff loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Nuggets Eyeing Jokic-Brown Combo

Interestingly, the Nuggets have internally discussed the idea of pairing up Jokic and Brown — two players who finished top-six in MVP voting this past season.

“I would just say Denver has discussed this internally keep an eye on what the Denver Nuggets could potentially try to do in terms of cobbling together picks some players to build the package for Jaylen Brown to pair with Nikola Jokic,” ESPN’s Chris Canty said on his “Unsportsmanlike” podcast.

Murray is coming off a career-best year in which he averaged 25.4 points and 7.1 assists for the Nuggets. However, the Toronto native endured one of the worst playoff runs of his career, shooting 36% from the field in the six-game playoff series against the Timberwolves. Murray was also targeted defensively during the series, specifically by Jaden McDaniels, who publicly called him out and proceeded to outplay him.

Following the disappointing campaign, it’s been suggested that the Nuggets are ready to move on from their core.

“The Nuggets have considered a major roster shakeup, with the franchise willing to listen to offers for anyone other than Nikola Jokic,” HoopsHype’s Michel Scotto reported on Sunday. “We have a full outline in another section of this story on all the Denver trade chatter surrounding its core.”

Since their 2023 NBA title run, the Nuggets have failed to get past the second round of the playoffs. As such, their front office can’t be blamed for breaking up their championship core of Jokic and Murray. Jaylen Brown — one of the best two-way players in the league — could fix a lot of their issues.