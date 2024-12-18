Michael Porter Jr. Gets Bad News Amid Nuggets Trade Deadline Rumor

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets looks on against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Denver Nuggets are surging and have no intentions of slowing down. The list of available players has expanded, giving them ample options before the trade deadline.

A report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Tony Jones named several intriguing options the Nuggets are monitoring, including two-time All-Star Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, in whom the interest is “significant.”

However, SportsNet New York’s Ian Begley threw another name into the ring: Brandon Ingram.

The New Orleans Pelicans star, Ingram, is in the final year of his five-year, $158.3 million contract. However, trading for him would likely be bad news for Michael Porter Jr.

“Re: The Athletic report on the Nuggets’ search for a scorer, I’ve heard Brandon Ingram is another player among the group on their radar,” Begley reported on X on December 17. “FWIW: the clearest pathway for Denver to make a trade for a big scorer with a significant salary would be to include Michael Porter Jr. in deal.”

Ingram, who carries a $36 million price tag this season, has averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists through 18 appearances. However, an ankle injury has sidelined him indefinitely, per ESPN’s Shams Charania on December 8.

Ingram was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft, taken by the Los Angeles Lakers. His extensive injury history and need for a new contract has led to a stale trade market.

That could be to the Nuggets’ benefit, though they do have other potential targets in mind.

Nuggets ‘Canvassing League’ Amid Zach LaVine Trade Interest

“The Nuggets are canvassing the league in pursuit of a player who can offer significant help offensively, league sources tell The Athletic,” Amick and Jones wrote on December 17.

“As a result, the Nuggets have either expressed interest in, or have had preliminary trade discussions on the following players: Chicago’s Zach Lavine, Washington’s Jordan Poole, Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter, Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson and Washington’s Jonas Valančiūnas.”

LaVine, 29, is older than Ingram and is still owed nearly $95 million over the next two seasons.

Poole is owed $65 million across the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons. He is also the youngest player on the list at 25 years old. Hunter, 27, is right behind him and is owed $48.2 million through 2026-27.

Johnson ($43 million through 2026-27) is 28 years old. (Clarkson ($14.2 million next year on an expiring deal) and Valanciunas ($20.4 million through next season) are both 32.

Clarkson, Hunter, Ingram, Johnson, and LaVine all have extensive injury histories.

Michael Porter Jr. Both Key and Hurdle to Potential Blockbuster Trade

Begley’s sentiments that any significant trade would likely involve Porter echoed Amick and Jones. Porter is averaging an 18.5/7.1/2.8 line on .512/.385/.689 shooting splits. He is owed $79.1 million through 2026-27.

The Athletic report also noted the Nuggets’ previous interest in trading for Paul George. But that was last season before the wing signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

However, the Nuggets’ valuation of Porter appears to be a significant swing factor.

“According to league sources, the Nuggets value Porter and what he does for the spacing of Denver’s offense significantly,” Amick and Jones wrote. “League sources say the Nuggets even had extension talks with Porter earlier in the season, a strong indication they still feel confident about his long-term future.

“Denver has cast a wide net. But the Nuggets’ collective lack of assets as a first-apron team make getting a deal done with some teams more difficult.”

Trading for Clarkson and or Valanciunas would not require Porter or any other large contract to be included. But they might need to include more valuable draft assets instead.

Making a move for any of Hunter, Ingram, Johnson, or LaVine almost certainly would. And the only other contracts the Nuggets have worth more than $8.9 million are Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Nikola Jokic, none of whom are available.