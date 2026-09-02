Detroit Pistons Get Good Cade Cunningham News For Next Season

The Detroit Pistons are coming off their best season since 2008. They won 60 games and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Cade Cunningham took the next step into superstardom, finishing fifth in NBA MVP voting after averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Cunningham even received two first-place votes, but the Pistons came up short in the second round against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Pistons Get Good Cade Cunningham News

One of the reasons why the Detroit Pistons failed to reach the Eastern Conference finals was the lack of production outside Cade Cunningham.

Jalen Duren had a rough postseason debut, while Tobias Harris did all he could as the second option.

According to Hunter Patterson of The Athletic, the next step in Cunningham’s development is to give him off-ball looks next season. It will give him an extra rest of initiating the offense, and the key to the plan is Ausar Thompson.

The good news for the Pistons is that Cunningham and Thompson are working out together this offseason.

“Thompson has already spent several hours training with Cunningham this summer,” Patterson wrote. “If the next evolution of Cunningham’s game includes more off-ball looks, coupled with a high volume of ball dominance, and if Thompson can continue making strides as an offensive initiator — that could provide the kind of internal growth that molds the Pistons into a legitimate title contender.”

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff, as well as Cunningham, already expressed their desire to see Thompson take the leap as a secondary playmaker and ball-handler. Ausar averaged 13.9 points and 3.4 assists in the first 10 games of last season before an ankle injury slowed him down a bit.

Pistons This Offseason

The Detroit Pistons knew that they needed to find a legitimate second option on scoring this offseason. They were linked to multiple players like Kyrie Irving, Michael Porter Jr. and Tyler Herro, but they decided to stay put.

After losing Tobias Harris to the San Antonio Spurs in free agency, the Pistons acquired John Collins from the Los Angeles Clippers in a sign-and-trade that involved four other teams.

They also added Taurean Prince and Gary Harris from the Milwaukee Bucks, trading away Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies, Caris LeVert to the Bucks and Marcus Sasser to the Dallas Mavericks.

Another solid addition to the roster was sharpshooting guard Isaiah Joe, who was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, the Pistons are yet to agree on an extension with restricted free agent Jalen Duren. It has been a stalemate the entire offseason, with the two sides still $5 million apart, as per ESPN.