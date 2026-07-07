Detroit Pistons Named Top Landing Spot for Six-Time NBA All-Star

The Detroit Pistons have been unable to upgrade the roster in a meaningful way so far this offseason, but they could still have an opportunity to do so.

Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan was recently waived by the Sacramento Kings, making him a free agent. Perhaps Sacramento’s loss could be Detroit’s gain.

Detroit Pistons Named Top Landing Spot for DeMar DeRozan

Following DeRozan’s departure from Sacramento, the Pistons were named as a top potential landing spot for him by Preston Palm of the Big Lead.

DeRozan is obviously past his prime, but he could still provide the Pistons with another reliable scoring option. He averaged 18.4 points on nearly 50 percent shooting from the floor for Sacramento last season.

“The Pistons have struck out on secondary creators next to Cade Cunningham. Detroit failed to acquire guys like Austin Reaves or Norman Powell and is now limited in options to add more scoring. The Pistons also lost Tobias Harris, who was pivotal in some games as a scorer; DeRozan could fill that void,” Palm wrote.

“DeRozan doesn’t fix the outside shooting problems that Detroit’s offense faced last season, but it does give them another ball handler and someone to carry the offensive burden in the non-Cunningham minutes.”

This story will be updated.