Detroit Pistons Named Top Landing Spot for Six-Time NBA All-Star

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings points back towards the bench during the second half of their game against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center on March 07, 2025 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The Detroit Pistons have been unable to upgrade the roster in a meaningful way so far this offseason, but they could still have an opportunity to do so.
Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan was recently waived by the Sacramento Kings, making him a free agent. Perhaps Sacramento’s loss could be Detroit’s gain.
Detroit Pistons Named Top Landing Spot for DeMar DeRozan
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on March 05, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
DeRozan is obviously past his prime, but he could still provide the Pistons with another reliable scoring option. He averaged 18.4 points on nearly 50 percent shooting from the floor for Sacramento last season.
“The Pistons have struck out on secondary creators next to Cade Cunningham. Detroit failed to acquire guys like Austin Reaves or Norman Powell and is now limited in options to add more scoring. The Pistons also lost Tobias Harris, who was pivotal in some games as a scorer; DeRozan could fill that void,” Palm wrote.
“DeRozan doesn’t fix the outside shooting problems that Detroit’s offense faced last season, but it does give them another ball handler and someone to carry the offensive burden in the non-Cunningham minutes.”
This story will be updated.
Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain
The Detroit Pistons have been unable to upgrade the roster in a meaningful way so far this offseason, but they could still have an opportunity to do so.Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan was recently waived by the Sacramento Kings, making him a free agent. Perhaps Sacramento’s loss could be Detroit’s gain.Detroit Pistons Named Top Landing […]
Detroit Pistons Named Top Landing Spot for Six-Time NBA All-Star