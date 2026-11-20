The Detroit Pistons will play their second NBA Cup of the season on Friday against the Toronto Raptors.

The Pistons are 1-0 in the NBA Cup and will look to gain ground on the Orlando Magic in East Group A.

On the other hand, the Raptors are on a six-game losing streak. A win over the Pistons should give them some momentum in the regular season, as well as the NBA Cup, where they are 1-1.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report vs. Toronto Raptors

On Thursday, the Detroit Pistons released their injury report for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Seven players are on the report, including star guard Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham is listed as probable with right knee soreness. He will be re-evaluated before tip-off and will most likely be upgraded to available. He has been the Pistons’ best player this season.

Jalen Duren remains out with a strained right hamstring suffered in their second game of the season against the Miami Heat. He is set to be re-evaluated next week, so he’s inching toward a return to play.

Duncan Robinson is set to miss his third straight game because of a strained left quadriceps. He will be evaluated soon after being ruled out for at least one week.

Ron Holland II is dealing with a left knee contusion and bone bruise. He will also sit out a third consecutive contest like Robinson, but he has no definite recovery timeline.

Taurean Prince just underwent right knee surgery, though the exact nature of the procedure is unclear. The Pistons have yet to announce a medical update about Prince.

Ebuka Okorie is nursing a left oblique strain, suffered on November 9 against the Washington Wizards. He will miss his fifth straight game.

Ugonna Onyenso is not injured but has been ruled out and sent to the NBA G League as part of his two-way contract.

Pistons This Season

The Detroit Pistons have played short-handed since the first week of the season. They remain among the best teams in the Eastern Conference, sitting third in the standings at 10-4.

The Pistons are on a three-game winning streak and have won seven of their last 10, which includes their biggest win of the season. They snapped the San Antonio Spurs‘ 12-game winning streak on Tuesday.

Cade Cunningham is playing like an MVP, averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.4 steals. The team doesn’t have a Top 10 offense, but they are sixth in points per game allowed.