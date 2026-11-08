Jalen Duren Injury Update: Pistons Announce Latest Return Timeline

The Detroit Pistons have been without All-Star center Jalen Duren since he suffered a right hamstring injury on October 23 against the Miami Heat.

Duren was initially ruled out for two weeks after being diagnosed with a strained right hamstring. He has missed the next six games for the Pistons, with the team going 4-2 in that span.

In Duren’s absence, Paul Reed has stepped up as the starting center. Reed is averaging 12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in his last six games.

Pistons Announce Latest Jalen Duren Return Timeline

In a press release by the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, the team announced that Jalen Duren has resumed on-court basketball activities. He has not been cleared to return and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

“Pistons center Jalen Duren continues to make progress through rehab for a right hamstring strain suffered at Miami on 10/23. He has been cleared to begin on-court basketball activity, and his status will be updated again in two weeks,” the statement read.

The Pistons have eight games in that span, so they will have to rely more on Paul Reed to keep the frontcourt stable. John Collins and Javonte Green have also stepped up in the team’s small-ball lineups.

Duren was coming off a tumultuous offseason due to contract negotiations with the Pistons. He eventually signed a five-year, $200 million extension before the deadline.

Paul Reed Praised for Stepping in Jalen Duren’s Absence

Speaking to Joshua Valdez of DAZN last week, Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff had nothing but praise for Paul Reed for providing spark as the team navigates through Jalen Duren being sidelined.

“I think he’s done a great job,” Bickerstaff said. “He impacts the game in so many ways. Like, he’s just a spark all the time on both ends of the floor. He’s active, he’s hard to guard, hard to box out.

“He’s great in pick-and-roll coverages,” the coach continued. He rebounds the ball, he’s given us what he’s got, he’s playing to his strengths, and it’s been a huge part of these early wins is the way that he’s been able to play while (Duren’s) been out.”

Reed is in the final year of his current contract with the Pistons. He’s going to be an in-demand player in next year’s loaded free agency market.