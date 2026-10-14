Isaiah Joe Reacts to Joining Pistons After Long Thunder Run

Newly acquired Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Isaiah Joe shared his reaction to joining the Pistons after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded him.

The Pistons sent the Thunder a pair of second-round draft picks for Joe, the 3-point specialist, in a salary dump due to Oklahoma City’s periphery to the second apron.

Joe, who spent four seasons in Oklahoma City and won the NBA Championship with the team in 2025, is one of the best outside shooters in the NBA, and he’s hoping to bring his championship pedigree and experience to a young, hungry Pistons team on the rise that is looking to take the next step in the playoffs.

Isaiah Joe Reacts to Joining Pistons

Speaking to The Detroit News, Joe shared his reaction to joining the Pistons.

“For me personally, I can bring the experience of knowing what it takes to build throughout the regular season so that you can be successful in the postseason. Everybody here has the same goal in mind, which is always a good sign. There are no egos. We are here to achieve the same goals. I am excited about what I can bring to the team, but also the stuff I can learn from them as well,” Joe said.

“This is a young and hungry team, which showed a lot throughout the regular season. They always found ways to win. These guys are grimy. They work hard and are in the gym every night, working on their craft. We have a great system and great coaches. Everyone is together.”

Isaiah Joe Expected to Come Off Bench in Detroit

Just as he did for the Thunder, where he came off the bench for 260 out of his 296 regular-season appearances with Oklahoma City, Joe is expected to come off the bench for Detroit this season and spell starting shooting guard Duncan Robinson when he needs a breather.

The Pistons finished first in the Eastern Conference last season, but were bounced in the second round of the playoffs. This year, they will be looking to make a deeper playoff run, and Joe’s experience will be crucial to doing that.