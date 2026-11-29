More injury concerns are racking up for the Detroit Pistons. Recently, the Pistons lost their star guard, Cade Cunningham, to a knee injury.

Unfortunately, he won’t be getting back in time for Sunday’s meeting between the Pistons and the Magic.

According to the Pistons’ official injury report, Cunningham will remain out due to right knee tendinopathy.

The absence marks this third in a row.

Cade Cunningham’s Recent Injury Struggles

The star guard’s first absence of the season occurred on November 18. The Pistons paid a visit to the New Orleans Pelicans, and Cunningham was out. Despite his absence, the Pistons pulled off the win with a 122-109 victory.

Cunningham would return to the court for the next two games, but then missed the road action against the Orlando Magic. Cunningham-less, the Pistons pulled off an impressive 104-86 win.

The recent matchup between the Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks on November 27 featured a second-straight win for Detroit. The Pistons defeated the Bucks 113-98.

Sunday’s action in Detroit, Michigan, will feature a rematch between the Magic and the Pistons. Cunningham, along with Jalen Duren, Ebuka Okorie, and Taurean Prince, will miss the action. While the Pistons haven’t made a final call on Duncan Robinson just yet, the veteran sharpshooter is listed as doubtful due to a quadriceps strain.

The Pistons already proved they could beat the Magic without some of the core stars. They’ll look to repeat that success on Sunday night, when they tip-off at 6 PM ET.