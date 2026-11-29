The Detroit Pistons have found ways to win without Cade Cunningham. That doesn’t make his ongoing knee trouble any less concerning.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has offered a revealing assessment of his franchise player’s health, suggesting Cunningham has been dealing with more than the public might realize.

The Pistons ruled Cunningham out of Sunday’s home game against the Orlando Magic, marking his third consecutive absence because of a right knee issue.

“He’s battling through a lot, and I’ll leave it at that,” Bickerstaff told reporters before Tuesday’s game in Orlando. “He’s gonna go out and compete and give us what he’s got, but he’s fighting through a lot.”

Those comments have taken on added significance as Cunningham’s absence continues.

Detroit has won its previous two games without the All-NBA guard. However, Bickerstaff has made it clear that the Pistons won’t compromise his recovery for short-term results.

J.B. Bickerstaff Explains Pistons’ Cautious Approach With Cade Cunningham

Cunningham’s knee problems have interrupted an encouraging start to Detroit’s season.

He was initially listed as probable for Tuesday’s NBA Cup matchup in Orlando before being ruled out shortly before tipoff.

The Pistons responded with a convincing 104-86 victory.

Cunningham subsequently missed Friday’s 113-98 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Before that game, Bickerstaff explained why Detroit was unwilling to rush its star back into action.

“It’s one of those things that we’re trying our best to make sure we protect him,” Bickerstaff said.

“We know how much he wants to play, how much he wants to be out on the floor. But it’s important that he gets right.”

The Pistons coach also emphasized the danger of a premature return.

“We have a long season ahead of us, and we don’t want it to be one of those things where it’s back and forth,” he said.

Detroit intends to give Cunningham additional time to recover rather than risk aggravating the injury.

The team has not announced a definitive return date.

Pistons Face Another Test Without Cade Cunningham on Sunday

Detroit’s cautious approach reflects Cunningham’s importance to the franchise.

The former No. 1 overall pick has developed into the foundation of Bickerstaff’s offense, providing both scoring and playmaking.

His absence places additional responsibility on a supporting cast already dealing with injuries.

The Pistons enter Sunday’s rematch against Orlando with a 12-6 record after consecutive victories without Cunningham.

Jalen Duren, who has been recovering from a right hamstring injury, also remains unavailable.

Despite those absences, Detroit has maintained its defensive intensity and received valuable contributions from its bench.

However, winning two games without Cunningham is different from navigating an extended stretch without him.

Sunday’s matchup presents another opportunity for the Pistons to demonstrate their depth.

More importantly, it gives Cunningham additional recovery time before Detroit faces tougher challenges later in the season.

Bickerstaff understands how badly his star wants to compete.

For now, though, keeping Cunningham healthy over the long haul matters more than getting him back for another November game.