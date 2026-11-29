Along with Jalen Duren and Tolu Smith, the NBA veteran sharpshooter Duncan Robinson has been recalled by the Detroit Pistons this weekend.

On Saturday, the Pistons revealed that Duncan and select teammates were going to practice with the Motor City Cruise of the NBA G League.

After getting some work done in the session, the Pistons recalled them all ahead of the Sunday night game against the Orlando Magic.

Tolu Smith is set to play. Jalen Duren is going to continue to have time off. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson has a chance to play, but it’s a slim one. The official injury report listed the sharpshooter as doubtful against the Orlando Magic.

Robinson is still dealing with a quadriceps strain.

The last time Robinson played was in the battle against his former team, the Miami Heat, when Robinson left after 17 minutes of action.

At the time of his exit, Robinson had 10 points, after shooting 33.3% from three.

Duncan Robinson’s Season With The Pistons

Statistically, year two has been going better for Robinson in Detroit.

Last year, Robinson appeared in 77 games. He posted 12.2 points per game, while shooting 41.0% from three.

Before going down with an injury, Robinson played and started in 12 games. He shot 43.1% from three and produced 17.4 points per game. Along with his scoring, Robinson produced 1.8 rebounds per game, along with 2.1 assists per game, and 1.3 steals per game.

The Pistons are set to host the Orlando Magic on Sunday night for a 6 PM ET tip. Robinson could end up being a game-time decision, with his chances of playing being slim.