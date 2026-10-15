Jalen Duren Makes Honest Assessment About Detroit Pistons Return

Jalen Duren has made his feelings known about his first game back with the Detroit Pistons following a public stalemate over his contract.

Duren made a dominant return in the Pistons’ preseason campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 24 points in 15 minutes of play.

This was his first game since signing a fully guaranteed 5-year, $200 million contract extension with the Pistons after a prolonged offseason negotiation.

Jalen Duren Feels As Good As Ever With Detroit Pistons

Duren felt as good as ever following his return after missing Detroit’s first two preseason games to build back game shape and recover conditioning.

“I feel good, man. Just happy to be back with my guys. Happy to be back with the coaching staff. It’s been a good week, man,” Duren said in the broadcast.

“I’ve just been able to get up and down, kind of get back acquainted, meet some of the new guys, man, and I’m just, you know, ready for the season. Wasted no time getting back to it. You had a whole game’s worth of production in about 15 minutes,” Duren added.

Duren’s months-long contract holdout ended on October 1, 2026, when he agreed to a five-year, $200 million guaranteed extension with the Pistons. As a restricted free agent coming off an All-NBA and All-Star breakout season, the 22-year-old center staged a standoff that caused him to miss media day and the start of training camp with the team.

Negotiations turned contentious over initial valuation disputes and a controversial, unwritten monthly weight monitoring clause introduced by management following his postseason struggles, which was the root cause of the Pistons’ hesitance to sign him long term.

With leverage swinging toward Duren, who weighed accepting a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer to force unrestricted free agency next summer, the Pistons made concessions, removed the weight clause, and finalized the $200 million deal just hours before the midnight deadline.

Jalen Duren Unlocks New Eager Mindset In Pistons Return

Now, Duren is eager to show himself again on the court for the Pistons, whose squad finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference last season.

“Super eager, man. I had to take my time to get back right, get in somewhat of game shape,” Duren said. “But I was just happy, you know, happy to be back playing the game that I love, happy to be back with my teammates that I love, and I’m ready to keep it going.”

Duren also gave a shout-out to superstar teammate Cade Cunningham, who kept his support intact for him throughout the negotiations.

“Oh, it felt good,” Duren said on returning to the court with Cunningham. “I mean, not only just him, but the whole group, man. You know, we got a lot, a lot of great guys with us now. And I’m excited, man. I feel like we’re going to do something special.”

“I never really took a day off. So while the team was working, I was working.”

With Duren back in the fold once more, the Pistons are expected to be in the Eastern Conference contendership again this season, albeit with a much tougher landscape.

The Pistons open the 2026-2027 NBA season against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena.