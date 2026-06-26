Pistons’ Jalen Duren Sign-and-Trade for 5-Time All-Star Floated Amid Contract Stalemate

The Detroit Pistons‘ search for Cade Cunningham‘s long-term co-star may have taken another unexpected turn.

After missing out on Tyler Herro, Austin Reaves, Coby White and encountering growing obstacles in a potential pursuit of Kawhi Leonard, Detroit is now being linked to perhaps its boldest possibility yet.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, league sources have advised against completely ruling out a sign-and-trade framework that would send restricted free agent center Jalen Duren to the Boston Celtics in exchange for four-time All-Star Jaylen Brown.

The proposed framework remains hypothetical, but it surfaced as another indication that Detroit continues exploring every avenue to accelerate its rise around Cunningham.

Pistons Could Pivot to Jaylen Brown

Stein and Fischer reported there is “one more fascinating scenario” that should not be dismissed entirely.

The concept would require Duren to sign a new contract with Detroit before being dealt to Boston in a sign-and-trade for Brown.

Such a move would represent a dramatic shift for the Pistons.

For years, Detroit has viewed Cunningham, Duren and Ausar Thompson as the organization’s foundational trio.

President of basketball operations Trajan Langdon has repeatedly identified re-signing Duren as one of the franchise’s top offseason priorities.

But until an extension is completed, Stein and Fischer reported that every possibility remains under consideration.

Jalen Duren Contract Talks Create Uncertainty

The biggest reason the scenario has surfaced is the current state of negotiations.

According to Stein and Fischer, there is an early gulf between the Pistons and Duren in restricted free agency discussions.

That does not necessarily mean a breakup is imminent.

Detroit still hopes to retain the 22-year-old All-Star center, who averaged a double-double last season while establishing himself as one of the NBA’s premier young interior players.

However, the lack of an agreement has created enough uncertainty that rival executives are monitoring whether alternative paths could emerge.

Pistons Continue Searching for Cunningham’s Co-Star

Detroit has aggressively explored opportunities to add another star alongside Cunningham throughout the offseason.

The Pistons were repeatedly linked to Tyler Herro before the Heat ultimately dealt him to Milwaukee for Giannis Antetokounmpo in a one-on-one deal, though hopes remain that the deal could be expanded to re-route the Wisconsin native Herro to Detroit.

Detroit also pursued Austin Reaves before the Los Angeles Lakers re-signed the breakout guard to a four-year, $185 million contract.

Coby White, another player viewed as a potential fit next to Cunningham, agreed to a three-year, $74 million deal to remain with the Charlotte Hornets after joining the franchise at last season’s trade deadline following LaMelo Ball’s trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, Jake Fischer also reported that Kawhi Leonard would have no interest in signing a contract extension with Detroit if the Pistons acquired him in a trade, significantly complicating another potential avenue.

Brown now becomes the latest superstar connected to Detroit’s offseason plans.

Celtics Still Weighing Brown’s Future

The timing of Stein and Fischer’s report is notable.

Before the second round of the NBA Draft, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that the Celtics remain actively engaged in trade discussions involving Brown after their unsuccessful pursuit of Antetokounmpo.

“The Boston Celtics are actively engaged in trade talks surrounding Jaylen Brown with multiple interested teams,” Charania said.

Charania added that rival executives sense Boston is approaching those discussions with genuine intent, although it remains unclear whether Detroit is among the teams currently engaged with the Celtics.

Stein and Fischer noted that Boston is seeking greater interior presence this offseason, making Duren an intriguing basketball fit if negotiations were ever to progress.

Whether such a blockbuster ultimately materializes remains uncertain.

Detroit has consistently maintained that Duren remains a cornerstone of its rebuild.

But with contract talks still unresolved and the Pistons continuing their search for Cunningham’s ideal running mate, one of the NBA offseason’s most intriguing trade possibilities has officially entered the conversation.