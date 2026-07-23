Pistons Receive ‘Most Likely’ Outcome to Jalen Duren RFA Saga

One of the most controversial sagas of the NBA offseason so far has been the contract dispute between the Detroit Pistons and their restricted free agent center, Jalen Duren.

Duren has yet to sign a new deal this summer, and the latest reporting from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne suggests negotiations are expected to drag into August.

“I don’t think that’s gonna happen anytime soon because I just talked to someone who said that negotiations on Jalen Duren are at a standstill right now, could take deep into August, could take quite a while,” Shelburne reported on NBA Today.

“They (Pistons) can’t afford to lose him, and yet it’s going to take a long time because they can’t agree on what his value is and how to use that value in building the team.”

Where is the path headed for Duren and the Pistons? Will the young center be playing in Detroit next season?

Jalen Duren Could Still Re-Sign With Pistons

Despite the bad blood between the Detroit Pistons and Duren (thanks to a botched negotiation process), there’s still a chance a long-term deal gets done.

Because the 22-year-old is a restricted free agent, the Pistons hold all the cards. Even if another team tried to sign him away, Detroit has the right to match any offer sheet.

And they should want to. He’s a key piece to their young core, and just made his first All-NBA team.

Sure, the postseason was rough, but the sky is the limit for a player like Duren.

The most likely outcome is that the Pistons keep their young, ascending center in the fold, but that doesn’t mean Duren couldn’t be wearing different colors in 2026-27.

Jalen Duren Sign-And-Trade With Kings

If the Detroit Pistons aren’t interested in re-signing Duren, they could always look to find a trade partner to recoup some assets in the event he departs for greener pastures.

Fadeaway World’s Fran Leiva pitched a hypothetical sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings, a team rumored to be interested in Duren’s services.

Sacramento Kings Receive: Jalen Duren (sign-and-trade, four years, $177.0 million)

Detroit Pistons Receive: Zach LaVine, 2028 first-round pick (top-eight protected)

“Earlier versions of this rumor had Sabonis heading to Detroit, but LaVine’s deal might actually make more sense now,” wrote Leiva.

“He exercised his $49.0 million player option and hits unrestricted free agency after 2026-27, which gets Detroit a scoring punch without locking into another long-term number.”

Zach LaVine isn’t the young talent that Duren is, and they would create quite a major hole at center for the Pistons.

But as Leiva points out, it allows Detroit to maintain financial flexibility in the future.

Jalen Duren Signs Qualifying Offer

The third and final likely outcome is Duren betting on himself and signing the qualifying offer. It essentially shakes out to a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, and allows the young center to test unrestricted free agency next summer.

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes took the same gamble last summer, and it paid off.

After playing out one last year in Philly, Grimes cashed in on a four-year, $60 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Duren could make the same bet, but is likely to receive a much more lucrative payday in the summer of 2027.