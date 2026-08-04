Pistons Trade Pitch Pairs Damian Lillard With Cade Cunningham in 3-Team Deal

The Detroit Pistons won’t trade for a superstar because of the high asking price. So they might like this idea instead.

It’s been somewhat of a whacky offseason for the Pistons. Tobias Harris walked for nothing. Isaiah Stewart, a key piece of the team’s identity, was shipped to the rebuilding Grizzlies. Marcus Sasser is now a Maverick. And Jalen Duren has frustrated the Detroit faithful for nearly two months as he continues to wait for a more lucrative contract offer.

Fresh off a 60-win season, the Pistons aren’t being ridiculous for holding off on a major trade for a superstar, no matter how loud the chatter out there gets that Cade Cunningham needs more help. Detroit has the foundation of a rising championship contender and now needs to make the little tactical moves to bust open its championship window.

Damian Lillard to the Pistons? A Sneaky-Good Trade Idea That Nobody is Talking About

Given the Pistons’ need for another offensive creator, and the team’s reluctance to part with significant assets, an intriguing option might be to pick up the phone and call the Portland Trail Blazers to discuss a deal for nine-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard. Would this deal push Lillard to waive his no-trade clause?

In a hypothetical scenario, the Pistons engage the Blazers and L.A. Clippers to execute a three-team deal that sends Lillard and a starting-caliber forward to Detroit. Here’s a proposed framework that’s makes sense:

Pistons receive: Damian Lillard and Derrick Jones Jr.

Blazers receive: Duncan Robinson and a second round pick in 2027 and 2028

Clippers receive: a second round pick in 2029 and 2030

It is important to reiterate that this trade is purely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate. So, why might this trade framework make sense for all three teams?

What’s in it for Everyone

For Detroit, this is a solid way to test the waters for a superstar without emptying the war chest. Lillard, who missed the 2025-26 season with a torn Achilles, is aging and injury prone. But grabbing Lillard for Robinson and a pair of second round picks is far from a major risk. If he is close to the same player he was before injury, Lillard could provide elite offense and slot cleanly alongside Cunningham.

Let’s not forget Jones, a quality forward who brings athleticism and defense. He could make the perfect addition to an already stout Detroit defense.

For Portland, waving goodbye to a franchise icon a second time may be tough business, but it also could be totally worth it. With the newly-acquired Ja Morant now in the mix, the Blazers have a logjam in the backcourt. Moving Lillard for draft capital could be the way to go. Plus, adding a sharpshooter in Robinson, an experienced playoff scorer, to the core of Deni Advija, Morant, Shaedon Sharpe and Donovan Clingan is nice.

Meanwhile, the rebuilding Clippers find a trade partner to unload Jones’ contract and secure a couple of draft picks in the process.

Not a bad deal for all three teams, right?

As for the Pistons, they have explored a big trade this summer, including for Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving and Trey Murphy III. Ultimately, general manager Trajan Langdon decided not to pull the trigger because of the asking price associated with each star.

That’s why trading for someone like Lillard, especially if he bounces back from a major injury, could result in a huge payoff.

Would a lineup featuring Cunningham, (a healthy) Lillard, Ausar Thompson and Duren push the Pistons to the conference finals?