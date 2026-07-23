Report: Pistons Receive Definitive Kevin Durant Trade Update from Top Insider

There are plenty of opinions floating around on the kind of offseason the Detroit Pistons have had. But one thing that many will agree on is that the franchise was expected to make at least one splash this summer.

Detroit is coming off its best regular season in years, making there a lot to look forward to for the franchise. But the belief is that the Pistons are just one big piece away from truly competing with the NBA’s juggernauts. The Pistons, perhaps, realized that, which is why they internally discussed a potential trade for Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant, according to The Athletic.

But it doesn’t appear the Pistons — or any team interested in trade — will get their hands on the 16-time All-Star (at least not this summer). According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Rockets have given no indication they are looking to move Durant.

“I think there was some external trade interest from around the league because it wasn’t a magical season in Houston last year,” Fischer reported. “Every word I’ve gotten out of the Rockets organization has been that they clearly felt last year was just a very bad year of injury luck … I don’t think they ever really saw making major changes this year in Houston, this offseason at least.”

Pistons Explored a Kevin Durant Trade After Initial Deal Fizzled

It’s safe to say Durant strongly registered on Detroit’s radar in the past. According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Pistons were involved in a multi-team trade framework that would have landed them Durant from Rockets earlier this year.

“There were talks about a Kevin Durant trade involving Jaylen Brown and Alperen Sengun,” Siegel reported. “The early framework of this trade was Kevin Durant would’ve gone to the Detroit Pistons, who still remain a team that is interested in Kevin Durant. He has interest in playing with Cade Cunningham; that is very real.”

Siegel also reported Durant had interest in playing alongside Cunningham, so it is logical to assume that the former league MVP would have been content with being moved to the Pistons just one year after landing in Houston from the Phoenix Suns.

Durant, the soon-to-be 37-year-old, helped guide the Rockets to 52 wins last season while turning in yet another impressive individual campaign. The Rockets season ultimately fell well short of expectations after Durant was mostly sidelined for the team’s first round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Detroit Ditched Potential Durant Trade After Learning Asking Price

What we have discovered is how much the Pistons covet their core, which features Cunningham, Jalen Duren (presuming he returns to the team this offseason) and Ausar Thompson.

According to The Athletic, the Pistons walked away from further exploring trades for Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard because of the steep asking price attached to each star.

“The Pistons were engaged in several discussions, but nothing came to fruition,” the report stated. “Langdon has described Detroit as exploring every option, entering the offseason. According to sources, asking prices were too high, with certain star players on the market having the value of young talent, three first-round selections and multiple pick swaps. Whether it was Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant or Trey Murphy III, the Pistons couldn’t rationalize jeopardizing their future to make a win-now move in a shortened window.”

Big trades aside, Detroit remains heavily involved in coming to a contractual agreement with Duren amid distance between both sides in negotiations. That’s the top, and perhaps the only remaining priority, of the offseason.