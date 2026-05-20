Pistons General Manager Sends Clear Message Regarding Tobias Harris’ Future

The Detroit Pistons have several players headed for free agency over the offseason, including veteran forward Tobias Harris.

In addition to serving as a veteran leader, Harris has been a key on-court contributor for Detroit over the past couple of seasons. He was the team’s third-leading scorer during the regular season and their second-leading scorer this postseason.

Trajan Langdon says Pistons Hope to Bring Back Tobias Harris in Free Agency

As a result of his on and off-court contributions, Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon made it clear that the Pistons hope to keep Harris in Detroit.

“We hope that we can bring him back,” Langdon said of Harris. “He’s somebody we want to keep in a Pistons uniform.”

Retaining Harris could be easier said than done for Detroit.

Tobias Harris Expected to Have Multiple Suitors in Free Agency

Despite turning in some playoff clunkers in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers (he had two combined made field goals in Games 6 and 7 of the series), Harris is still expected to have several suitors in free agency, according to Hunter Patterson of The Athletic. So, the Pistons will likely have some competition.

“Veteran Tobias Harris was Detroit’s second scoring option. The 33-year-old, whom [J.B.] Bickerstaff has routinely referred to as his ‘safety blanket,’ averaged 18.1 points per game, good for the second most in his playoff career. But Harris scored a combined 11 points on 2-of-13 shooting in the final two games of the second round. Harris will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason,” Patterson wrote.

“As valuable as Harris was to start the postseason, he couldn’t sustain his level of offensive production as the playoffs pushed on. Harris will likely have multiple suitors around the league, in addition to the Pistons, this summer.”

This story will be updated.