Pistons General Manager Sends Clear Message Regarding Tobias Harris’ Future

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 09: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
In addition to serving as a veteran leader, Harris has been a key on-court contributor for Detroit over the past couple of seasons. He was the team’s third-leading scorer during the regular season and their second-leading scorer this postseason.
Trajan Langdon says Pistons Hope to Bring Back Tobias Harris in Free Agency
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates a basket against the New York Knicks during the second quarter in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 19, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
As a result of his on and off-court contributions, Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon made it clear that the Pistons hope to keep Harris in Detroit.
“We hope that we can bring him back,” Langdon said of Harris. “He’s somebody we want to keep in a Pistons uniform.”
Retaining Harris could be easier said than done for Detroit.
Tobias Harris Expected to Have Multiple Suitors in Free Agency
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 13: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Despite turning in some playoff clunkers in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers (he had two combined made field goals in Games 6 and 7 of the series), Harris is still expected to have several suitors in free agency, according to Hunter Patterson of The Athletic. So, the Pistons will likely have some competition.
“Veteran Tobias Harris was Detroit’s second scoring option. The 33-year-old, whom [J.B.] Bickerstaff has routinely referred to as his ‘safety blanket,’ averaged 18.1 points per game, good for the second most in his playoff career. But Harris scored a combined 11 points on 2-of-13 shooting in the final two games of the second round. Harris will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason,” Patterson wrote.
“As valuable as Harris was to start the postseason, he couldn’t sustain his level of offensive production as the playoffs pushed on. Harris will likely have multiple suitors around the league, in addition to the Pistons, this summer.”
This story will be updated.
Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain
The Detroit Pistons have several players headed for free agency over the offseason, including veteran forward Tobias Harris.In addition to serving as a veteran leader, Harris has been a key on-court contributor for Detroit over the past couple of seasons. He was the team’s third-leading scorer during the regular season and their second-leading scorer this […]
Pistons General Manager Sends Clear Message Regarding Tobias Harris’ Future