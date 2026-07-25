Pistons Proposed to Pair Jalen Williams With Cade Cunningham in Major Trade

The Detroit Pistons are still in the search for an elite co-star to pair with Cade Cunningham. Building on a 60-win season is the franchise’s next approach and they have been linked with some notable additions.

Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams is one potential option for the Pistons. However, the path to trading for him won’t be straightforward for many obvious reasons.

In a proposed three-team deal that also involves the Memphis Grizzlies, the Pistons would acquire Jalen Williams from OKC and Jaylen Wells from Memphis. The Grizzlies would receive Duncan Robinson from Detroit and Isaiah Stewart from OKC. The Thunder would receive Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland II from Detroit, and three unprotected first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps from Memphis

Williams is a long shot as OKC views him as a core piece alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. He is a key unit to move, however, after failing to retain their 2025 championship this year, some flexibility may be needed.

Pistons Proposed Trade to Land Jalen Williams

William is on a very lucrative five-year deal which kicks off this upcoming season. His salary starts at roughly $41.2 million and keeps rising through 2031. It makes his deal a very significant commitment.

This large deal may be the basis that OKC entertains any move for Williams. Clearing his salary now saves a lot of future flexibility for the franchise. The Thunder’s angle would be purely financial, as they have already had dealings with Detroit by moving Isaiah Joe for two second-round picks.

Other stars like Aaron Wiggins have also been moved as OKC hopes to shed more salary. Although it doesn’t mean that Williams is on its list of moving pieces.

The Pistons would be willing to take on Williams’ deal as they gain a two-level wing with high offense and defense contribution. The franchise has already made several moves to create good space for a high-impact star. However, there are still talks ongoing over a new, lucrative deal for young center Jalen Duren.

Duren’s deal would not necessarily affect any move for Williams, although the Pistons would be moving close to luxury tax territory if they succeed in both.

This framework sees the Pistons move a good number of pieces split between OKC and Memphis. Thompson, Holland and Robinson provide the bulk of the outgoing salary and this would create a decent space to fit Williams — although still a bit short of matching his much higher salary.

Pistons Gain Secondary Option Next to Cunningham

Williams was a vital piece to OKC’s title-winning campaign last year. The All-Star guard didn’t replicate that form in the past season as he battled with injuries, which limited him to 33 games in the regular season.

Williams’ fit next to Cunningham is the high point of this hypothetical trade. The Pistons cornerstone had to rely on Duren as his secondary option last season. The center did well, to his credit but the Pistons would want the secondary responsibilities handled by a star that can fully complement Cunningham.

The Pistons won’t turn legitimate contenders overnight with this trade; however, adding a piece like Williams to a core that won 60 games, it is a bold step.