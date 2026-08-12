Pistons Proposed to Land Jamal Murray in 3-Team Jalen Duren Sign-and-Trade

The Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren are in an uncomfortable state. So too are the Denver Nuggets.

While Denver is stuck with the league’s worst financial situation, Detroit has struggled to get their franchise big man to put pen to paper on a new deal.

“There’s been zero progress,” NBA insider Siegel said, referring to the ongoing Duren saga in Detroit.” “They don’t view him as a max-level guy … and that’s why the situation is going to continue to drag on. It’s gonna go on to late August, possibly early September, maybe even late September, and then past training camp … I’ve heard nothing about sign-and-trades; the Pistons are not interested in that. And everybody I talk to says Jalen Duren is not going to be taking the qualifying offer.”

The Pistons are still reportedly not interested in a sign-and-trade involving Duren. But how much longer can the team maintain that stance, given the possibility that Duren accepts the qualifying offer and the Pistons risk losing him for nothing next summer?

One Option: Pistons Deal Jalen Duren to Bring in a Star Backcourt Partner for CC

The Pistons can go the route of pinning their hopes into 27-year-old big man Paul Reed to fill in for Duren and bring in All-Star guard Jamal Murray, creating one of the NBA’s most dynamic backcourts with ascending superstar Cade Cunningham. Here is a proposed three-team framework involving the L.A. Clippers that brings Murray, one of the league’s outstanding playoff performers, to the Motor City.

Pistons receive: Jamal Murray, Zeke Nnaji, a 2028 first round pick (via DEN) and second round picks in 2030 and 2031 (via LAC)

Nuggets receive: Jalen Duren (via sign-and-trade; four-year, $196.7 million contract)

Clippers receive: Duncan Robinson

This trade is hypothetical and intended as a potential solution for the Pistons to move Duren while they still can, while bringing back a star who could help the team maintain, if not improve, its standing in the Eastern Conference.

So, why do all three teams execute this trade?

Why Denver, Detroit and L.A. Say Yes

For the Nuggets, trading Murray and bringing in Duren doesn’t generate much financial improvement, but it gives the team an opportunity to pick up a 22-year-old rising superstar to pair in the frontcourt with Nikola Jokic. The addition of Duren perhaps then makes it easier for Denver to move on from Aaron Gordon’s sizable contract, giving the Nuggets a path toward significant financial improvement one step at a time. From there, retaining 23-year-old restricted free agent Peyton Watson becomes much more realistic. Denver would have plenty to look forward to if it could build around Jokic, Duren and Watson, two rising superstars with one of the top three players in the NBA.

For the Pistons, landing Murray is close to the best you can do to get out from the Duren saga and land a star who would provide a superior fit alongside Cunningham. Murray, a first time All-Star last season, registered a career-high in scoring and 3-point shooting last season. Detroit’s core of Cunningham, Murray and Ausar Thompson would keep the Pistons near the top of the conference next season.

Meanwhile, the Clippers land Robison and add to their already-impressive collection of wing shooting.