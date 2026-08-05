Pistons Trade Pitch Lands Nikola Jokic and Trey Murphy in New 4-Team Trade

This Detroit Pistons offseason has been rather unflattering. It’s time to change that. It’s time to make the Pistons, fresh off a 60-win season, the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference in 2027.

Coming off their best regular season in years, the Pistons’ unwillingness to make a major move is somewhat understandable. The team has the foundation of a budding contender and an ascending superstar as the centerpiece. But the East has stepped it up several notches this summer. It’s going to take a whole lot more for the Pistons to do what they did last season as the top seed in the conference.

With Detroit still stuck in the Jalen Duren saga, which has gone on for over a month, at what point does the franchise explore options? Duren, already an All-Star and All-NBA performer at 22, could go for a pretty penny.

The Pistons’ Championship Blueprint: A New Big Three Featuring Nikola Jokic

Just how serious is Detroit about building a contender around Cade Cunningham? An MVP candidate last season, Cunningham, 24, is already one of the league’s top players and quickly headed toward the start of his prime. Now is the time to start maximizing the talent around him.

In a wild but highly intriguing trade idea, the Pistons pick up the phone and call the Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks to execute a massive four-team deal that sends two stars to the Motor City.

Pistons receive: Nikola Jokic and Trey Murphy

Nuggets receive: Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland, Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Joe, and a first round pick in each of the next four drafts (including Detroit’s 2028 first-round pick)

Pelicans receive: Jalen Duren (via sign-and-trade; four-year, $162 million contract), Chris Lanier and a 2033 second round pick

Bucks receive: Karlo Matkovic and Micah Peavy

It is important to reiterate that this trade is hypothetical and intended for some fun debate. So, why might all four teams agree to this proposed deal?

What’s in it for Everyone

For Denver, trading Jokic likely means more moves will follow. If the Nuggets decide that walking the second apron line just to be a first or second round exit again is not worth it, they could clean house and start a rebuild. Landing three young players and four first round picks is an attractive offer. If Denver were to move Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon after trading Jokic, they could rack up a war chest full of draft capital and several young stars to build around.

Jokic has put off a contract extension this offseason, as he should have. The Nuggets’ future doesn’t appear particularly bright given the clear gap between them and the Western Conference’s top two teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. Add to that the fact that Denver’s third-best player, Gordon, is often unavailable in the biggest games, and the outlook becomes even murkier. We touched on the team’s incredibly tight financial situation. Unless the Nuggets reach the Finals next season, breaking up the Jokic-led core may be the only logical option.

Of course, while that scenario is not impossible, it is unlikely (for now).

For New Orleans, landing a 22-year-old franchise cornerstone for Murphy, who hasn’t achieved a single All-Star or All-NBA nod, is incredible front office work. But with the Pistons landing Jokic in this deal and already having a strong backup in Paul Reed, Detroit can move Duren to help facilitate acquiring Jokic.

The Bucks, meanwhile, pick up a pair of young players as the franchise continues to rebuild post Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For Detroit, adding Jokic and Murphy perhaps forms the new team to beat in the best. Easy now, Sixers and Knicks fans, but these Pistons with Jokic, Cunningham and Murphy would have a serious path to representing the East in the Finals next season.

With the Duren situation still unresolved, the Pistons use the All-NBA big man into the centerpiece of a deal for Jokic.

This trade idea was built with a little fun in mind. The unexpected often happens in the NBA. While a trade like this would be truly hard to believe, it’s hard to argue that it doesn’t at least make some sense.