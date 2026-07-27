Pistons’ Kyrie Irving Pursuit Gets Definitive Update From Insider

The Detroit Pistons made no secret of their desire to accelerate their climb from rising contender to legitimate championship threat this offseason.

The Pistons explored blockbuster possibilities. They checked on established stars. They gauged what it would take to land a proven co-star for Cade Cunningham.

Kyrie Irving was among those conversations.

But after weeks of speculation, Detroit’s pursuit appears to have reached its conclusion before it ever gained real traction.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday night in The Stein Line that nothing has changed regarding Irving’s status with the Dallas Mavericks, who continue to reject trade inquiries for the nine-time All-Star and fully expect him to open the 2026-27 season in Dallas alongside reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg as he completes his comeback from knee surgery suffered in late March 2026.

The update effectively closes the door on one of the Pistons’ most intriguing offseason possibilities.

Pistons Explored Every Avenue

Detroit’s interest in Irving was never isolated.

According to The Athletic, the Pistons aggressively surveyed the trade market this summer as president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon searched for ways to capitalize on the franchise’s breakthrough 60-win season.

League sources told The Athletic that Detroit explored potential deals involving Irving, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Trey Murphy III.

The Pistons ultimately determined the acquisition costs were too steep.

Asking prices for established stars reportedly included young players, three first-round picks and multiple pick swaps—an investment Detroit viewed as inconsistent with its long-term vision.

Rather than compromise the foundation it has spent years building around Cunningham, the Pistons chose patience.

The same report noted Detroit also pursued Austin Reaves before the Los Angeles Lakers moved quickly to finalize a new contract with the veteran guard.

Dallas Never Opened the Door

Stein’s latest report reinforces that Irving was never realistically obtainable.

The veteran insider first reported on June 12 that Dallas intended to keep Irving despite his recovery from knee surgery, and Sunday’s update reiterated that position.

ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel reported last week that multiple teams—including Detroit and the Minnesota Timberwolves—contacted Dallas near the beginning of free agency to inquire about Irving’s availability.

None gained traction.

“There’s been no trade talks over the last month regarding Kyrie Irving,” Siegel said on Clutch Scoops. “The teams that we know that reached out—the Detroit Pistons … the Minnesota Timberwolves … the message to them was Kyrie’s not available.”

That stance remained unchanged even after Dallas reshaped its future around Flagg.

Why Detroit Walked Away

The Pistons’ offseason reflected a front office trying to balance urgency with discipline.

Detroit has already committed maximum money to Cunningham while navigating extension talks with All-NBA center Jalen Duren and All-Defensive forward Ausar Thompson.

Sacrificing multiple premium draft assets and young contributors for a 34-year-old Irving returning from a significant knee injury would have compressed Detroit’s championship timeline while limiting future flexibility.

Instead, Langdon resisted making a headline-grabbing move simply because one was available.

The Pistons entered the offseason determined to examine every opportunity to improve Cunningham’s supporting cast.

Their interest in Irving proved that much.

Stein’s latest update, however, confirms what Detroit ultimately discovered through its due diligence: the Mavericks never intended to move their star guard.

Sometimes the most important offseason decision isn’t the trade a team makes.

For the Pistons, it may be the blockbuster they refused to force.