Pistons Get New Zach LaVine Update After Insider Report

The Detroit Pistons spent much of the offseason searching for another proven scorer to place alongside Cade Cunningham.

Austin Reaves ultimately stayed with the Los Angeles Lakers. Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving never became realistic options. Zach LaVine remained another intriguing possibility.

That path now appears much narrower.

Speaking on Clutch Scoops, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported that the Sacramento Kings have no plans to buy out LaVine, closing the door on what could have become one of the more attractive fallback options for Detroit later this offseason.

“They’re not going to be looking to buy him out,” Siegel said. “That’s not going to be happening this offseason.”

The update matters because Detroit had previously been linked to LaVine before reshaping its roster around continuity rather than another blockbuster addition.

Pistons Previously Monitored LaVine

Before free agency began, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported in The Stein Line that LaVine was among the guards on Detroit’s radar.

“Other players regarded as potentially available and said to interest Detroit include Charlotte’s Coby White, Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Joe, and possibly even Sacramento’s Zach LaVine,” Fischer wrote.

Detroit ultimately landed Joe in a bargain trade that cost only two second-round picks, but the organization continued exploring ways to upgrade around Cunningham.

ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill reported this week that Cunningham personally participated in recruiting Reaves before the veteran guard chose to remain in Los Angeles.

“Banking on internal improvement has been the thought going back from last summer when they didn’t make a big move going into the season,” Goodwill said on NBA Today. “Now you’re thinking Detroit was going to go make a big move this past offseason. Cade Cunningham was very involved in the potential recruitment of Austin Reaves.”

Goodwill added that Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving were also among the high-profile names Detroit monitored before pivoting back toward continuity.

Instead, president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon has doubled down on the roster that won 60 games last season, with negotiations for restricted free agent Jalen Duren and an eventual extension for Ausar Thompson remaining the franchise’s top priorities.

Had LaVine unexpectedly reached free agency through a buyout, he could have represented another veteran scoring option without requiring Detroit to dismantle its young core.

Kings See More Value in Waiting

That scenario now looks unlikely.

According to Siegel, Sacramento intends to keep LaVine entering the season while evaluating its young roster featuring Keegan Murray, Darius Acuff Jr., Nique Clifford and other developing pieces.

The bigger incentive, however, is financial.

Rather than buying out LaVine, the Kings believe his expiring contract could become one of the NBA’s most valuable trade chips closer to February’s deadline.

“He’s going to enter the trade deadline as probably one of the main trade targets for teams that become desperate,” Siegel said.

Whether contenders suffer injuries or simply seek another proven scorer, Sacramento expects LaVine’s expiring deal to generate interest.

“So the Kings know that they have no reason to buy him out,” Siegel said. “There’s no reason to give him to any team on a small deal when you know that there’s going to be teams interested in him come time for January and February.”

That assessment represents a shift from earlier speculation.

Kings insider James Ham recently acknowledged Sacramento had been transparent with LaVine about his uncertain long-term future after he exercised his player option.

Still, uncertainty does not necessarily lead to a buyout.

LaVine remains one of the league’s most productive offensive guards, averaging 19.2 points while shooting 39% from three-point range in 39 games last season.

For Detroit, the latest update reinforces what has become the defining theme of its offseason.

Rather than chasing another marquee name, the Pistons appear increasingly committed to building around Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland and Isaiah Joe while betting that internal growth—not another splashy acquisition—will be enough to push them beyond last season’s second-round playoff exit.