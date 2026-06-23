Pistons Pivot to New All-Star Target After Missing Out on Giannis Trade

The Detroit Pistons may have missed out on the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but they appear determined to capitalize on the ripple effects of the blockbuster trade.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Pistons intend to pursue Miami Heat guard Norman Powell this offseason if they are unable to acquire Tyler Herro from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The report comes after the Heat landed Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis in a franchise-altering trade that sent Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis and multiple draft assets to Milwaukee.

Detroit was frequently mentioned as a potential facilitator in Antetokounmpo trade scenarios because of its reported interest in Herro. Instead, the Bucks and Heat completed a one-to-one deal, leaving the Pistons searching elsewhere for the shooting and playmaking upgrades they covet.

Powell now appears to be one of their top contingency plans.

Pistons Continue Search for Help Around Cade Cunningham

The interest in Powell aligns with Detroit’s offseason priorities.

The Pistons took a significant step forward during the 2025-26 season behind franchise guard Cade Cunningham and now appear intent on accelerating their rise in the Eastern Conference.

According to Stein and Fischer, Powell joins a target list that already includes Herro, Charlotte’s soon-to-be unrestricted free agent Coby White and Oklahoma City Thunder sharpshooter Isaiah Joe.

The report also mentioned more ambitious possibilities, including New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves.

The common thread is obvious.

Detroit wants additional shooting, secondary playmaking and offensive creation around Cunningham.

Powell checks each box.

Powell’s Career Year Makes Him an Attractive Option

The veteran guard is coming off the finest season of his career.

Powell averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.7 made three-pointers while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc in 58 games during the 2025-26 season.

The production earned the 33-year-old his first All-Star selection.

Beyond the numbers, Powell has developed into one of the league’s most efficient scorers and most dangerous movement shooters. He can create his own offense, thrive off the ball and provide spacing around a primary initiator such as Cunningham.

Those traits have become increasingly valuable around the NBA.

They also make Powell a natural fallback option should Herro remain in Milwaukee.

Pistons Face Important In-House Decisions

Detroit’s pursuit of external upgrades comes while the organization navigates several significant financial decisions of its own.

Pistons lead executive Trajan Langdon has publicly vowed to explore every possible avenue to improve the roster through trades and free agency.

At the same time, Detroit must re-sign restricted free agent center Jalen Duren and negotiate a rookie-scale extension with defensive standout Ausar Thompson.

Those decisions will shape how aggressively the Pistons can pursue outside additions.

Still, the organization’s intentions are becoming increasingly clear. Missing out on Antetokounmpo did not diminish Detroit’s ambition. Nor did being excluded from the blockbuster deal between Milwaukee and Miami.

If the Pistons cannot pry Herro away from the Bucks, league insiders indicate they already have another accomplished scorer squarely in their sights.

And after the best season of his career, Norman Powell may be exactly the kind of offensive spark Detroit believes can help elevate its emerging core into legitimate contention in the Eastern Conference.