Pistons Proposed to Add Kyrie Irving in 7-Player Trade & Sign LeBron James

The Detroit Pistons were supposed to be in go mode, but the franchise has been rather quiet this summer.

Outside of trading a few key contributors from last season in exchange for modest-at-players, the Pistons have yet to take a real swing. Can we all agree they need to make at least one convincing move to really push themselves into title contention next season?

LeBron James, the NBA’s hottest free agent, is still on the market. The 41-year-old is inching closer to a decision, but according to reports, no team interested in signing James has been eliminated from the running. Although the Pistons haven’t been discussed much as a suitor for James, there might be a path for the franchise to strongly pique his interest in the Motor City.

What Would Adding LeBron James’ Buddy, Kyrie Irving, Do for the Pistons?

Did someone say there is no way James would consider Detroit? ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, who has followed James’ career about as closely as humanly possible, revealed earlier that the best way to get James on your roster is by making significant moves.

James’ ole’ pal Irving is still one of the top players in the NBA and someone James has proven chemistry with. If the Pistons — who reportedly have interest in Irving — put together a trade package for the Dallas Mavericks star, would James then consider coming to Detroit?

The Pistons could entice the Mavericks by offering Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Joe, Daniss Jenkins, Ron Holland II, Paul Reed, a 2027 first round pick and a 2029 first round pick in exchange for Irving and five-time All-Star guard Klay Thompson.

From there, Detroit could make a heck of a pitch to James.

Before potentially adding James, the Pistons would feature ascending superstar point guard Cade Cunningham, Irving, Thompson, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren.

Plug James anywhere in that lineup and the Pistons have themselves a championship contender.

Detroit Would Get Significantly Older, But it May Be Worth it

With James operating as the point guard, Cunningham and Irving handling scoring duties, Duren manning the interior and Klay Thompson, a career 41% 3-point shooter, coming off the bench, Detroit would be lethal on all three levels and poised to represent the top offense in the NBA.

Thompson would make up for the shooting the Pistons would lose by surrendering Joe — whom the franchise recently acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder — and Robinson, while the sheer firepower of James and Irving, a championship duo, would offset some of the elite defense Holland used to provide.

By making these moves, the Pistons would be maximizing the present and going all-in on hunting a championship in each of the next two or three seasons.

What makes this work even better is that James would be added on a minimum contract. It has been widely reported that James is open to accepting a minimum-level or similar deal if the totality of the situation is appealing enough.

Ultimately, a move like this would make Cunningham happy, especially considering how difficult it can be for front offices to convince their franchise player to stay patient as the team attempts to assemble a championship-caliber core.

Detroit would have its title blueprint with Cunningham, Irving and James running the show.