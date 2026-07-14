Pistons Proposed to Sign 9-Time All-Star After 5-Player Jalen Williams Trade

The Detroit Pistons remain active in their quest to find roster upgrades this offseason. The franchise is not looking to rest on the laurels of a 60-win season and may reportedly move for a major swing.

One potential but far-fetched scenario involves a move for Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams via trade. The Pistons can also follow that up with a high-profile free agency addition in nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook.

In a proposed trade, the Pistons would acquire Williams, while moving Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland, Daniss Jenkins, Gary Harris and multiple future first-round picks (2027, 2029 and 2031 to OKC).

This move brings a versatile championship caliber forward to Detroit as they look to add a wing upgrade following the departure of Tobias Harris.

Pistons Potential Direct Pitch for All-NBA Star Jalen Williams

Despite an injury-filled 2025-26 season in the first year of his massive extension, Williams is still every bit committed to the Thunder. He penned a maximum rookie scale deal last summer worth up to $287 for five years.

OKC failed to defend its 2025 championship this year and could face pressure to move. Their championship core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Williams is locked in with significant deals. The franchise may be willing to get some cap relief.

Williams’ deal starts in 2026-27 and has a cap hit of $41.2 million and it rises annually. Moving Williams would create breathing room for the Thunder but he can fit into the Pistons’ current cap. Detroit has already cleared a significant space by moving pieces like Harris and Isaiah Stewart.

The Pistons’ outgoing pieces in this framework only cover some portions of Williams’ salary. However, the franchise has more cap flexibility under the apron compared to OKC. Although the Pistons are keeping one eye fixed on their own potential extension for one the main stars.

Jalen Duren had an All-NBA year and is eligible for the Max. He is a restricted free agent with the Pistons, determined to retain him even if contract negotiations have reportedly stalled over demands from the players’ camp.

New Look Pistons Roster With Williams and Westbrook

The Pistons can follow up on Williams’ acquisition with a veteran presence by signing Westbrook, a former MVP, as a free agent. This can potentially set a lineup with Cade Cunningham, Williams, Duren, Westbrook and Ausar Thompson as the main core. That’s three All-NBA players in the starting lineup, a formula that could lift Detroit into the NBA Finals.

This is a clear upgrade from the roster that won 60 games, finished top of the Eastern Conference and made the second round of the playoffs.

Westbrook, 37, just completed a one-year veteran deal with the Sacramento Kings and entered the open market again. He isn’t the same triple-double MVP-caliber star, but he can be a complementary piece in the backcourt.

Detroit would hope that Williams’ injury troubles were a one-off problem and getting that championship and All-NBA form is a huge win if this proposed trade works out. Remember, in the 2024-25 season, Williams was one of only two players to earn All-NBA and All-Defensive honors.

OKC hasn’t indicated any opening to listen to offers for Williams at this point. However, the feeling may be that only Gilgeous-Alexander seems untradable after Williams’ injury troubles last season.